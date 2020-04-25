Special Effect Masterbatches Market Outlook Analysis 2018-2026

Global Special Effect Masterbatches Market: Introduction

Increasing focus on improving the aesthetics of the plastic products is expected to boost the demand for special effect masterbatches in the next few years. Special effect masterbatches are mixtures of special pigments and additives that are encapsulated, which are used in the manufacturing of plastic products. Raw polymer can be coloured and special effects can be added to the finished products with the help of special effect masterbatches. A variety of special effects can be given to the polymers with the help of special effect masterbatches, for instance, sparkle, pearlescence, iridescence, photochromic, thermochromic, phosphorescent, touch, smell, glitter, wood, and marble. Various grades of special effect masterbatches are available in the market, which include medical grade, and industrial grade, among others. The increasing demand for plastics with special effects, particularly from the packaging industry, is expected to drive growth of the special effect masterbatches market during the forecast period.

Global Special Effect Masterbatches Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The special effect masterbatches market is projected to witness high growth globally due to their increasing demand from countries such as India and China in Asia. The demand is increasing particularly from end-use industries such as medical, packaging and consumer goods. Increasing number of promotional activities in various industries in order to gain attention of customers is expected to boost the demand for special effect masterbatches and drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Strict regulations on the use of plastics and polymers is expected to be a major factor restraining the growth of the special effect masterbatches market.

The increased cost of special effect pigments also increases the overall cost of the special effect masterbatches. This is also expected to restraint the growth of the special effect masterbatches market.

Market Trends

Innovations and new product developments for developing various new special effects masterbatches have been observed in the market. Changing needs and preferences of customers are majorly defining the trends in the special effect masterbatches market. The predesigned special effect masterbatches are high in demand in the industrial applications.

Global Special Effect Masterbatches Market: Regional Outlook

Large population and continuously improving economy of the Asian countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the global market for attractive polymer products. The growing demand for attractive polymers in various applications is expected to accelerate the growth of the special effect masterbatches market. Asia is expected to hold major share in the global special effect masterbatches market over the forecast period. North America is projected to hold second large share in the global special effect masterbatches market and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for the special effect masterbatches, however the stringent regulations in Europe are expected to impact the growth of the market in the region. Improving industrial production in major countries in Latin America is surging the growth of the special effect masterbatches market in the region. Availability of the ample amount of raw material for polymer manufacturing and rising integration of the polymer manufacturing companies in the Middle East and Africa are boosting the demand for special effect masterbatches in the region.

Global Special Effect Masterbatches Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global special effect masterbatches market are:

Clariant

Blend Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Rajiv Plastic Industries

RTP Company

Kandui Industries Private Limited

Rifra Masterbatches S.p.A.

Gabriel-Chemie

REPIN Masterbatches

JKP Masterbatches

Sonali Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

POLYONE CORPORATION

Prayag Polytech

Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers

Ampacet Corporation

