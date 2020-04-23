Spatial Light Modulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

A spatial light modulator (SLM) is a reflective device which is used to spatially modulate the amplitude and phase of an optical wave front in two dimensions. Modulating light in its amplitude or phase is an important task in applied optics in spatial and as well as temporal. The spatial light modulators consist of arrays of micromirror on semiconductor chips, where the number of mirrors varies depending upon the application areas, ranging from a few hundred to several million. Spatial light modulators are computer-controlled and are available in a compact optical housing design.Fast spatial light modulators help in speeding up the optical computing applications. Globally, the demand for spatial light modulator is driven by growing demand for displays across various applications, such as advertisements, gaming, and entertainment devices. Some major factors driving the market of the spatial light modulator are the growing economy and expansion of organizations as well as the implementation of advanced technologies in the education sector. However, the lack of awareness in the market and complex use of spatial light modulator pose a challenge towards the growth of the market.

The global spatial light modulator market is expected to register a 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia Pacific with a 32.1% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 30.5% and 24.1% respectively. There has been a significant growth liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) based spatial light modulator technology in China, Taiwan, Germany, and the US. At present, Japan is the most advanced country in adoption of spatial light modulators in various applications including automotive, education and research, and electronics. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide spatial light modulator equipment, and components.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electrically addressed SLM, optically addressed SLM, and others. The electrically addressed SLM (EASLM) is further divided into liquid crystal EASLM and deformable mirror. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into holography, optical, pulse shaping, laser beam, display, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, education and research, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on the type, the electrically addressed SLM segment is expected lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 134.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.5% CAGR in the forecast period. Based on application, the holography segment is expected to lead market by generating the highest revenue of USD 70.9 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 14.9% CAGR during forecast period. Based on the industry segment, the automotive and transportation segment is expected lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 74.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 14.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

The global spatial light modulator market is expected to reach approximately USD 616.8 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of spatial light modulator market are Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Laser 2000 Ltd (UK), Kopin Corporation (Forth Dimension Displays Limited) (US), Santec Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), and Meadowlark Optics Inc. (US).

Regional and Country Analysis of Spatial Light Modulator Market Estimation and Forecast

The global spatial light modulator market was led by Asia-Pacific and occupied 32.2% of the total market share in 2017. North America successfully counted on second position in spatial light modulator market globally by occupying 30.6% of the total market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a 14.2% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at a slow rate and occupied only 13.1% market share in 2017.

The report on the global spatial light modulator market also covers the following country-level analysis:

