Spasticity Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Spasticity is a condition in which certain muscles are continuously contracted. The constant muscle contraction causes stiffness or tightness of the muscles and can interfere with normal movement, speech and gait in a patient.

Spasticity is usually caused by damage to the portion of the brain or spinal cord that controls voluntary movement. This damage causes a change in the balance of signals between the nervous system and muscles, leading to increased activity in muscles.

Spasticity negatively affects muscles and joints of the extremities and is particularly harmful to growing children. Currently available treatment options for this disease include oral medications and interventional procedures. Certain conditions that may cause spasticity are traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, brain damage due to a lack of oxygen, stroke, encephalitis, and meningitis.

The drug candidates of for treating this condition include, but are not limited to, Arbaclofen extended release and Botulinum toxin E. Some of the companies having drugs in spasticity pipeline are Osmotica Pharmaceutical, Ipsen Pharma, and Canbex Therapeutics Ltd.

