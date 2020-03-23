Sparkling Juices Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2019-2025

Global Sparkling Juices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Sparkling Juices Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Sparkling Juices are fruit or vegetable juices with significant levels of carbon dioxide in it, making it fizzy. It is a kind of hottest non-alcoholic sparkling drinks that increasing popularity among young people.

The global Sparkling Juices sales is estimated to reach about 105237 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 187958 K Units in 2025. Overall, the Sparkling Juices products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Sparkling Juices is a kind of new type drink that combines taste of carbonated drink and fruit/vegetable juice, based on the amount of juice added the beverage can be spited into Sparkling Juice Drinks and 100% Sparkling Juice. Currently sparkling juice drink is the most common type, with a relatively lower price and more flavors.

USA is the biggest production areas for Sparkling Juices, taking about 43.98% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Sparkling Juices in Asia countries will see significant growth in the future.

The global Sparkling Juices market is valued at 53 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sparkling Juices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sparkling Juices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sparkling Juices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sparkling Juices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sparkling Juices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Knudsen & Sons

Martinelli & Company

Mayador

Welchs

Kristian Regale

Envasados Eva S.A.

Market size by Product – Sparkling Juice Drinks 100% Sparkling Juice

Market size by End User/Applications – Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Sparkling Juices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sparkling Juices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

