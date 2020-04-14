Spare Parts Logistics Market: Industry Analysis, Regional Segmentation, Key Manufacturers, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Limitations and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are escalating needs for spare parts owing to aging operational on-road vehicles, and growing focus of OEMs on the aftermarket for high-profit margins. Spare parts logistics services involve facilities like integrated contract logistics solutions. These solutions include all the perspectives of spare parts fulfillment, from catalog management of spare parts & customer services to planning supply chains, expanding warehousing and distribution solutions.

The regional analysis of Global Spare Parts Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-User:

Industrial Sector

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Deutsche Post DHL Group, CEVA Logistics, UPS, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Panalpina, KSB SE & Co., DPD Group, Geodis, GEFCO S.A., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Spare Parts Logistics Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors