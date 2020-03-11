Space Tourism Market Worth US$ 1580 million by 2025

Download PDF Brochure of Space Tourism market spread across 90 Pages, Profiling 9 Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2172296

Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided by the Russian Space Agency, although work continues developing sub-orbital space tourism vehicles by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. In addition, SpaceX announced in 2017 that they are planning on sending two space tourists on a lunar free return trajectory in 2018 aboard their Dragon V2 spacecraft launched by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

In 2018, the global Space Tourism market size was 550 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Space Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the space tourism market in the coming years is the decrease in the cost of space tourism. The cost of getting into space will decline rapidly if the next generation of space planes can reach the orbit. This will considerably reduce the cost of launching satellites or space exploration missions, making it an economically feasible option for a larger customer segment. Additionally, the reduced cost can also enable vendors to launch multiple nano satellites in the solar system.

The key players covered in Space Tourism study

Space Adventures

EADS Astrium

Virgin Galactic

Armadillo Aerospace

Excalibur Almaz

Space Island Group

SpaceX

Boeing

Zero 2 Infinity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Suborbital

Orbital

Market segment by Application, split into

Civilians

The Rich

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of Space Tourism report are:

To analyze global Space Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Space Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Space Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

