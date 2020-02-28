Space Mining Market Growth Analysis and Industry Development 2019 – Dominated By Deep Space Industries Inc., Planetary Resources, Moon Express, ispace, Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, and Many More

This report focuses on the Global Space Mining Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Global Space Mining Market development.

Global Space Mining Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth can be attributed to the high number of space missions currently taking place and the upcoming space missions too.

This report studies the Global Space Mining Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Space Mining Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-space-mining-market

Market Drivers:

Current and growing forthcoming space missions are expected to drive the market growth

Increased investments and ambitions by the government authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Market Definition:

Space mining is the process of excavation of materials and minerals from asteroids and near-earth objects. The purpose of space mining is similar to that of earth mining, exploitation and excavation of precious materials and minerals. The major difference is the cost involved for both which is extremely costly for space mining, but due to the rapid decline in resources and these resources becoming increasingly scarce on earth, space mining could be the only viable option for the excavation of minerals and materials.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major players competing in the space mining market are:-

Deep Space Industries Inc.,

Planetary Resources,

Moon Express,

ispace,

Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited,

Shackleton Energy Company,

KLEOS SPACE S.A..,

ISRO,

Boeing,

SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP.,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Sierra Nevada Corporation,

Virgin Galactic,

Made In Space Inc.,

Ad Astra Rocket Company,

Airbus S.A.S.,

TransAstra Corporation,

OffWorld,

US Inc.,

NASA,

European Space Agency,

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency,

China National Space Administration,

For More Inquiry Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-space-mining-market

Global Space Mining Market,

By Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operation),

Type of Asteroid (Type C, Type S, Type M),

Type of Commodity Resource (Water, Platinum Group Materials, Structural Elements),

Distance from Earth (Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid Belt Distance Ranges from Earth),

Application (Extra-terrestrial Commodity, Construction, Human Life Sustainability, Fuel, 3D Printing),

Utilization (Earth, Space),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

Mea

Apac

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Access Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-space-mining-market

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]