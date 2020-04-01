Soy Protein Market Total Revenue By 2023 : ADM,Cargill,CHS,DuPont,Yuwang Group,Gushen Group,Sojaprotein

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of soy protein market in the next 8 years. Soy protein is derived from soybeans after extraction of oil. Soy protein is used as an alternative to dairy protein and used as quality substitute for meat. It regulates bad fat and cholesterol along with muscle metabolism. Regular consumption of soy protein in desired quantities helps in maintaining the structure and vitals in the human body. The increasing demand of adding functional foods and nutritional supplements in diet is driving factor for the growth of soy protein products.

The consumer based research has led to the rise of analogues of meat and plat based products due to the demand from vegan consumers, and for those who wish not to consume animal protein due to health reasons. Increasing adoption of soy protein isolates in infant foods and functional whey supplements are expected to further boost the market growth in coming years. The key players are expanding their business by venturing into new territories of developing economies through mergers and acquisitions to be in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Soy Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

DuPont, Cargill,

Incorporated, CHS Inc,

Kerry Group,

Wilmar International Ltd.,

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd,

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited,

Ag Processing Inc, Devansoy Inc.,

The Scoular Company,

Biopress S.A.S.,

Foodchem International Corporation,

Osage Food Products,

Nutra Food Ingredients,

Batory Foods,

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.,

Crown Soya Protein Group,

IMCOPA,

Hongzui Group,

Sonic Biochem,

Victoria Group,

GuShen Group CO.,LTD,

Yuwang Group,

Burcon NutraScience

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High nutritional value of soy.

Preferred alternative to meat and dairy proteins.

Increasing demand for plant-based protein as a result of growing vegan population.

Increasing awareness about benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet.

Preference for animal based protein over plant based protein.

Ban on Soy Products of Gm Origin.

Increasing costs and threat of alternative products.

Market Segmentation: Global Soy Protein Market

The global soy protein market is segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type global soy protein market is segmented into soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, soy flours and others.

On the basis of application global soy protein market is segmented into food, and feed. Food is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacements, infant foods, others. Feed is further sub segmented into livestock, pet food and aqua feed.

Based on geography the global soy protein market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Soy Protein Market

The global soy protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global soy protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

