Southeast Asia Web Hosting Market 2019 Analysis by Key-Players (AT & T, Google, GoDaddy, Web.Com), Application, Technology Advancement, Revenue, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Southeast Asia web hosting market was valued USD 1,551.0 million in 2017 assisted by the accelerating demand due to revolutionary change in the ecommerce business. Moreover, this remarkable change has brought some exciting features in online shopping such as communities and chat panels, shopping cart for e-commerce companies, forums for reviews. All above mentioned features can be done through web site hosting.

Southeast Asia web hosting service market revenue is estimated to reach USD 4,667 million in 2025 driven by increasing number of e commerce site to enhance the shopping experience. Technology development and shit in consumer buying behavior across the region has surge the demand for smart phone, usage of online platform and many more.

VPS hosting services holds the market by contributing 17.6% of the Southeast Asia web hosting services market revenues in 2017. Features such as high scalability and flexibility, robust security levels, freedom to assign space to employees, ease of server management and updates by providers have increased the market hold for VPS hosting services in Southeast Asia region. Moreover, the services combined features of both dedicated and shared hosting, which has further increased the users from all kind of organizations including small and medium.

Indonesia is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period as a result of growing demand for web hosting services in travel and tourism, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and healthcare industries. Indonesian hospitals are shifting from traditional method of running hospitals to a digitalize platform. The future development of digitalization in healthcare is expected to include the practice of data analytics to support both national planning for the Indonesian Ministry of Health and decision making at the point of treatment and care of the patients.

Information Technology & Telecom (IT & Telecom) accounted for over 17.6% of the Southeast Asia web hosting services market revenue in 2017. The sector has brought a continual growth and development in the economy of Southeast Asia, as this sector is a cluster of many different companies ranging from service providers to manufacturers. Rapid digitalization has increased the demand for websites, data backup and fast servers in IT & Telecom. Hence to remain competitive in the market, the sector demand for more usage of web hosting services.

Amazon Web Services, AT & T, Google, GoDaddy, Dreamhost, Earthlink, and Endurance Technology are the leading players present within the Southeast Asia web hosting services market. These companies are majorly focusing on expanding their presence in Southeast Asia web hosting service industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisition. For instance, in June 2018, Amazon Web Services merged with Cadence Design System, which has provided both the company the flexibility to manage their IT and business relationship. The Cadence Cloud Passport enable to meet AWS specific infrastructure requirements

