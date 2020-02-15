South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market by Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27321

Flexible endoscope market Overview:

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. The South Asia flexible endoscope market was valued at $284 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Flexible endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help physicians or medical professionals to analyze the internal organs of interest. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, it is categorized based on the area of the body that are investigated. This includes knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in the incident rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propels the demand for endoscopic devices.

Surge in geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques is expected to augment the demand for endoscopic devices across healthcare settings. This in turn fuels the market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals for handling of endoscopic devices impedes the growth of the market. Conversely, high untapped potential in emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for market expansion.

The South Asia flexible endoscope market is segmented based on application into bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and rest of Asia.

Key Benefits flexible endoscope market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Asia flexible endoscope market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27321

flexible endoscope Key Market Segments:

Market by Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuro Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Country

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Rest of South Asia

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation Magnum

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Hoya Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Vimex sp. z.o.o. (Vimex Endoscopy)

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Richard Wolf GmbH

Xion GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Hill Rom Holding, Inc

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27321

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]