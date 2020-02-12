Source Measure Unit Market 2019: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Top Market Leaders Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Source Measure Unit Market, By Type (Precision SMUs, General-Purpose SMUs, Application-Specific SMUs), Form Factor (Benchtop, Modular), Application (Semiconductor Devices, Sensors, Light-Emitting Diodes, Green Energy Products, Precision Electronics, Nanomaterials), End-User (IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Source Measure Unit Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the source measure unit market are –
- Keysight Technologies,
- Fortive,
- ROHDE&SCHWARZ,
- National Instruments,
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation,
- ADVANTEST CORPORATION,
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.,
- CHROMA ATE INC.,
- Teradyne Inc.,
- VX Instruments GmbH,
- TEKTRONIX INC.,
- Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd,
- Marvin Test Solutions Inc.,
- Mouser Electronics Inc.,
- PGP Electronics Private Limited,
- SHANGHAI YIHUA V&A INSTRUMENT CO.LTD.,
- OPTCOM Co. Ltd.
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, Keysight Technologies announced the acquisition of Thales Calibration Services positively impacting the calibration capabilities of Keysight Technologies, and helping expand the electronic portfolio.
In August 2015, Keysight Technologies announced that they had acquired Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. with the company focused on test equipment services and solutions. This acquisition was aimed at expanding their market share in Europe due to the establishment of Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. in United Kingdom.
Market Analysis:
Global source measure unit market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 748.59 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1385.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing adoption of source measure unit due to its high-level of integration capabilities and flexibility with different electronic devices.
Market Drivers:
- Adoption of source measure units due to their flexibility and integration in electronics is expected to drive the market growth
- Growing sales and adoption of hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the market growth
Segmentation: Global Source Measure Unit Market
By Type
- Precision SMUs
- General-Purpose SMUs
- Application-Specific SMUs
By Form Factor
- Benchtop
- Modular
By Application
- Semiconductor Devices
- Sensors
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Green Energy Products
- Precision Electronics
- Nanomaterials
By End-User
- IT & Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Process Industries
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
