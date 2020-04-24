Sour Cream Powder Market Trends and Segments 2018 – 2028

Sour Cream Powder Market: Introduction The sour cream powder is dehydrated sour cream with a fat content between 30 and 60%. The sour cream powder when mixed with appropriate quantity of water, formulates into sour cream. This can be used for various food applications. The sour cream powder is produced on a commercial basis by spray drying the sour cream to form the powder. Sour cream is obtained by fermenting regular cream with bacterial culture to make the cream sour and also thicken the cream. The lactic acid bacteria used for this process is either introduced deliberately or naturally. The fat content of the sour cream powder is high to give it a thicker consistency, but there is the availability of low-fat sour cream powder in the market for the health conscious consumers.

The benefit of the sour cream powder is that it can be stored for years, unlike the sour cream which has to be consumed within a short duration of time. Also after opening the packet of the sour cream powder, it can be stored in air-tight containers inside a refrigerator.

Wide Applications of Sour Cream Powder in the Food Industry The sour cream powder is being used in various food processing industries such as dairy, bakery, snack seasonings, sauces and dips and many more. The easy storage and distribution have shifted the consumers from buying sour cream to sour cream powder. The sour cream powder is also being used in the foodservice industry. The lack of unusual taste or odor makes the sour cream powder more appealing especially for the foodservice industry to incorporate into dishes.

Sour Cream Powder Market: Segmentation The sour cream powder market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, packaging, and distribution channel.On the basis of type, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-Low-fat, Regular, On the basis of end use, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-Food, Food service (HoReCa), Salads and Dressings, Sauces and Dips, Snack , Seasonings, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Household/Retail, On the basis of packaging, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-Retail, Airtight containers, Paper Bags, Pouches, Bulk

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores, Modern Grocery Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, e-Retail

Sour Cream Powder Market: Key Players Some of the leading players operating in the global sour cream powder market include Commercial Creamery Company, The Food Source International Inc., Bluegrass Dairy and Food Inc., Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co., Tsukuba Dairy Products Co., Ltd, Varesco Group, Barry Family Farm, Rogers and Company Foods, Thrive Life LLC, Walton Feed Inc.

Sour Cream Powder Market: Opportunities There have been recent developments in the sour cream powder, and various flavors are being launched into the market. There is ongoing research on manufacturing sour cream powder which is lactose-free for the lactose intolerant and vegan consumers. Production of the sour cream powder instead of sour cream is a good alternative for the production cost optimization. The sour cream powder requires extra processing but the overall packaging, storage, and logistics prices are less than the production of the latter. The sour cream powder being solid, the storage and logistics charges are very less and so is the import charges. Also, packaging of the sour cream powder can be done in an innovative way, which can improve the product conservation and can increase the market value of the product.

