Soundproof Curtains Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.65% by 2023, Geographical Segmentation by Type, Material, Application, Industry Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Limitations

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Soundproof Curtains Market was worth USD 1.28 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.49 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% during the forecast period. Soundproof curtains are an acoustic treatment to lessen sound. These curtains are made of soundproof materials that are hung on walls vertically, adjacent to windows, and movie screens, or put as panels encompassing noisy objects. The soundproof curtains market has observed critical development, attributable to expanded industrial automation. Industrial clamor can result in hearing loos at 85 decibels or above. Installing soundproof walls can reduce the noise of industrial exercises, hence driving the market development. Additionally, rising demand from end-user enterprises boosts the market development. Nonetheless, soundproof curtains are made out of polyurethane, which discharges a high smoke level when burned. Therefore, this material may not be safe if there should be an occurrence of flame, which hampers the market development.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Sound-blocking section is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Product property, for example, weight or mass is the key factor for their noise decrease. Expanding development in automotive segment including European nations, for example, France, Italy, Poland which thusly boost the business development. Rising need for sound blocking products will enlarge the soundproof curtains market development. Sound-insulating will witness development at a significant CAGR over the estimate time frame.

Material Outlook and Trend Analysis

Glass wool represented more than half industry share based on volume in 2017. Main aspects, for example, ease of installation, durability; cost and lightweight are anticipated to drive soundproof curtains market demand. Wide use of glass wool insulation crosswise over business division attributable to better acoustic features in comparison to its counterparts is foreseen to impel adoption rate of the product. Likewise, enhanced handling of and safety highlights are probably going to boost the demand of the product over the anticipated time span.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Commercial soundproof curtains market measure was esteemed at over USD 850 million in 2017. Expanding commercial spaces development, for example, health care facilities, restaurants, and office complexes will drive the demand of the product. Developing nations including China, Netherlands, South Africa and so forth have demonstrated positive patterns in the commercial sector expansion. Industrial soundproof curtains are foreseen to witness significant development over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Europe soundproof curtains market represented more than half of the share by income in 2017. Travel and tourism sector extension in European locale especially in France, UK, Italy and Germany will boost the soundproof curtains market growth. The government’s stringent standards with respect to sound pollution and rising end-use enterprises, for example, commercial, industrial and residential are a few variables invigorating the industrial development. Asia Pacific soundproof curtains market will witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Quiet Curtains, Steel Guard Safety Corp, GLT Products, Envirotech Systems, HOFA, Kinetics Noise Control Inc, Flexshield, Moondream, Acoustical Surfaces Inc and Acoustic Curtains. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

