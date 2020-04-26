Sound Level Meter Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018-2028

Sound level meter is commonly used for acoustic measurements by measuring different sound pressures. These level meters are commonly handheld instruments with a microphone. Sound level meter is also used for community noise analysis, building analysis, industrial noise control, and machinery noise control. Increasing use of sound level meters for measuring sound level and noise intensity is boosting the demand for sound level meter in the market. Frequent use of sound level meters to control the non-auditory and auditory effects of the noise pollution is propelling the growth of level meters market across the globe.

Increasing noise pollution and necessity to measure it is driving the market growth significantly

Hazardous effects due to industrialization, jet planes and high usage of power devices and speakers is one of the serious concerns across the globe. Government bodies in various developed countries are already spending a tremendous amount of capital investment to maintain the noise pollution as per the guidelines. Increasing need of sound level meter to maintain the noise level is creating the opportunities for the manufacturers to capture the significant market share of the sound level meter market.

Inadequate awareness about noise pollution still prevails in developing countries, restricting adoption of sound level meters

Various industries such as construction, mining, aviation, and research industries require sound level meter frequently. Moderate use of sound level meters at various places such as road traffic, entertainment venues and manufacturing plants to measure the noise level is also boosting the sound level meter market considerably. On the other hand, lack of presence of key manufacturers and lack of awareness related to the noise pollution in developing regions is one of the restraints that hamper the sound level meter market.

Sound level meter market- Segmentation

On the basis of Technology type, sound level meter market segmented into

Analog sound level meter

Digital sound level meter

On the basis of end use, sound level meter market segmented into

Construction

Aviation

Research

Defense

Others

Sound level meter Market- Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of the sound level meters are PCE Deutschland GmbH, NTi Audio GmbH, Instrumex, Casella Inc., 3M, SVANTEK, RION, Testo and HIOKI.

Increasing noise pollution and stringent guidelines associated with the noise levels are one of the important factors that create opportunities for the manufacturers to capture considerable market share. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on providing affordable sound level meters as per the end use requirement.

Recently, PCE Deutschland GmbH, one of the leading manufacturers of the sound level meter has launched the noise level meter in the market with affordable price. This noise level meter includes features such as slow and fast time rating, backlit color LCD, large frequency range and fast volume measurement.

Adequate presence of manufacturers in key regions is fueling the market growth of the sound level meter significantly.

Sound level meter market- Regional outlook

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to factors such as industrialization, growing construction industry, and increasing manufacturing plants. Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers in this region is also promoting the growth of the sound level meter market. High adoption of sound level meters in countries such as UK, Germany, and France due to growing construction industry is driving the sound level meter market considerably. Rapidly growing population and increasing road traffic density in the APEJ region is contributing to the growth of the sound level meter market. On the other hand, frequent use of this level meters in the mining industry in MEA region is propelling the growth of the sound level meter market.