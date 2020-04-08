Sorbitan Monolaurate Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Sorbitan Monolaurate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sorbitan is a generic name of anhydrides that are derived from sorbitol. It is a crystalline hex hydric alcohol that occurs naturally from seaweed, algae and fruits. It is an amber-coloured oily, viscous liquid with a slight odour. Sorbitan monolaurate is the mixture of the esters form of polyols, luric acid, and fatty acids derived from the sorbitan and isosoribide. As a food additive sorbitan monolaurate is designated with the E number E493. Sorbitan fatty esters are known as sorbitan esters that are highly safe to use as an ingredient in food and beverages as well as cosmetic products. Sorbitan monolaurate is used as emulsifying and surfactants agents in creams, ointments and emulsions in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products. Sorbitan monolaurate is alsoused to modify crystallisation of fats. Furthermore, within the EU it is permitted as a food additive dietetic foods, dietary food supplements, sugar confectionery including chocolate, chewing gum, beverage whiteners, milk and cream analogues, and other food products.

Global Sorbitan Monolaurate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Owing to its emulsifying properties there has been an increased demand for sorbitan monolaurate in cosmetic products, which is fuelling the growth of global sorbitan monolaurate market. Moreover, the increasing applications of sorbitan monolaurate in end user industries, due to extensive research and developments by the companies is further catalysing the growth of global sorbitan monolaurate market. Wide applications of sorbitan tristearate in bakery and confectionary is bolstering the global sorbitan monolaurate market growth and is anticipated to account for more than half of the market share in terms of volume as well as value. Demand for sorbitan monolaurate is also increasing in personal care industry as it used as emulsifier in cosmetic products such as eye makeup, skin cleansing, moisturizers and other skin care products.

Global Sorbitan Monolaurate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global Sorbitan monoslaurate market is segmented into:-

Food Bakery and confectionary products Meat products Beverage whiteners Sauces Dietary food supplements Others

Personal care industry Skin care Hair care Makeup Powders Deodorants Other cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Coating & plastic

Global Sorbitan Monolaurate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global Sorbitan Monolaurate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). Europe is accounted as one of the largest market for sorbitan monolaurtae and other food emulsifiers owing to the flourishing food and beverages market in the region. Increasing penetration of bakery and confectionary products in Western Europe is expected to grow the global sorbitan monolaurate market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global sorbitan monolaurate market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Sorbitan Monolaurate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Sorbitan monolaurate market are-

Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd

Coast Southwest, Inc.

ERCA SPA

Coast Southwest, Inc.

Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Kawaken Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Burlington Chemical Company

Fitz Chem Corporation

Kao Chemicals

ERCA Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Estelle chemicals pvt., ltd.

Guangzhou Ruhana Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Funchan Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Henean Honest Food Co., Ltd.

Triveni chemicals

Jeevika Yugchem Private Limited

Croda India company pvt. Ltd.

Kawaken Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Flowers Song Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

