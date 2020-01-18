Sonobuoy Launcher Market Growth Insight, Size, and Share Report by Current & Upcoming Trends 2019-2023 Based on Top Key Players

Global Sonobuoy Launcher Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Launch Configuration, by Launch Mode, by Launch Platform and Region.

Sonobuoy Launcher Market Scenario:

Sonobuoy is a portable and expendable sonar system which is used for various applications such as maritime patrol, ISR, submarine detection, underwater research, and so on. These small buoys are ejected from aircraft or ships using a launching system installed in them known as sonobuoy launchers. Over a period, advanced sonobuoy launchers have been developed which are adaptable to any aircraft type and can be configured without weapon management systems. Till date, only a limited number of players are involved in designing and manufacturing of sonobuoy launch systems.

Factors such as growing emphasis on maritime security and subsequent increase in naval budgets; surge in international seaborne trade and focus on safe operations; and rise in underwater exploration activities are positively impacting the sonobuoy launcher market growth.

In addition, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in developing countries and subsequent demand for anti-submarine warfare technology further boosts the market growth. However, the environmental regulations and impact of sonobuoys on marine life hinders market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, rising maritime disputes and focus on counter operations create promising growth opportunities for the sonobuoy launcher market.

The global sonobuoy launcher market has been segmented by launch configuration, launch mode, launch platform, and region. Based on launch configuration, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into single launch system and multiple rotary launch system.

In 2017, the multiple rotary launch system segment accounted for the largest market share as it is much effective. For instance, the sonobuoy launcher provided by Harris Corporation can launch a buoy every three seconds. It can also launch 40 sonobuoys on a single 5000 psi charge and can operate at lower pressures as well. Based on launch mode, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into pneumatic and others.

In 2017, the pneumatic segment accounted for the largest market share as it offers number of advantages over other ejection mechanism, including reduced maintenance expenses. Based on launch platform, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into aircraft and naval vessels. In 2017, the aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share as airborne vehicles can deploy multiple sonobuoys effectively in desired locations.

The global sonobuoy launcher market has also been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period owing to the focus of defense organizations to upgrade the electronics, weapon, and control system of aircraft and ships.

North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. Furthermore, there is a considerable demand for sonobuoys in the US and Canada which generates a further scope of the market in this region. The global sonobuoy launcher market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Sonobuoy Launcher Market Key Players:

The key players in the global sonobuoy launcher market are Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada).

The report on the global sonobuoy launcher market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance.

The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

