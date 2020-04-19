Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2)-Pipeline Review,2019

According to the recently published report ‘Somatostatin Receptor Type 2- Pipeline Review, H2 2018’; Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 12 molecules.

Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) – Somatostatin receptor type 2 is a protein that encoded by the SSTR2 gene. Somatostatin acts at many sites to inhibit the release of many hormones and other secretory proteins. SSTR2 is expressed in highest levels in cerebrum and kidney.

The report ‘Somatostatin Receptor Type 2- Pipeline Review, H2 2018’ outlays comprehensive information on the Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2366978

It also reviews key players involved in Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 2, 1, 5 and 3 respectively.

Report covers products from therapy areas Hormonal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Central Nervous System, Gastrointestinal, Genetic Disorders and Ophthalmology which include indications Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pituitary ACTH Hypersecretion (Cushing Disease), Diabetic Retinopathy, Pituitary Tumor, Age Related Macular Degeneration, Gastric Motility Disorder, Gastrointestinal Tumor, Hypoglycemia, Ileus (Intestinal Obstruction), Medulloblastoma, Meningioma, Neuroblastoma, Neuropathic Pain (Neuralgia), Pain, Pancreatic Tumor, Polycystic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes.

Scope

– The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2)

– The report reviews Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

– The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

– The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

– The report reviews key players involved in Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

– The report assesses Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

– The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

– The report reviews latest news and deals related to Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to buy

– Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2)

– Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

– Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

– Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

– Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SRIF1 or SSTR2) development landscape

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Companies Mentioned:

Amryt Pharma plc

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Ipsen SA

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Zucara Therapeutics Inc

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2366978

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]