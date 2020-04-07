Solvents Market Forecast, Industry Analysis 2019 With Shell, BASF, ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, And More

Global solvents market is expected to reach USD 51.65 billion by 2025, from USD 38.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Research Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-solvent-market

Solvents are chemicals, which form a solution when they are dissolved in a chemically different solute. In a solution, there is a uniform distribution of molecules and the proper mixing of solute & solvents. Organic solvents are mainly used in all traditional solvent applications and in manufacturing industries. Whereas, conventional solvents on the other hand can be classified into chlorinated solvents, ketones, glycol ethers, hydrocarbons, acetate esters and alcohols based on their chemical composition. The extensively used applications of solvents are pharmaceuticals, sealant & adhesives and printing-inks. There is an abundant requirement of paints & coatings by the construction industries, which is a major factor for the exemplary growth of the market.

The report includes market shares of solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The key players operating in the global solvents market are –

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Ashland

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS

Arkema SA

The other players in the market are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BP p.l.c., Cargill, Incorporated, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Flotek Industries, INVISTA, Monument Chemical, Olin Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited and TOP SOLVENT CO., LTD. The global solvents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In July, 2018, Brilliant polymers launched a new innovative solvent-free adhesive which are very flexible for packaging application.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-solvent-market

Market Drivers:

Demand from construction and automotive industry

Oxygenated based industrial solvents

Environmental regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions

Market Restraint:

Industries shifting focus to green solvents

Effects of petrochemical-based solvents

High production cost and performance issue

Segmentation: Global Solvents Market

By Source

Petrochemical-Based Solvents

Bio & Green Solvents

By Type

Oxygenated Solvents

Esters

Ketones

Glycol Ethers

Glycol

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Halogenated Solvents

Acetic Acid

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer Manufacturing

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Metal Cleaning

Personal Care

Agricultural Chemicals

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-solvent-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com