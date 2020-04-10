Solvent Recycling Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Solvent recycling is the process of taking used, dirty solvents and cleaning them until the solvent is returned to its pure form or to any acceptable specification. Used solvents are placed in a solvent recycler and “put through a process that fractionates and distills them from the chemicals that made them dirty — those introduced to create a reaction with the solvent.” Aside from the positive environmental impact from solvent recycling, a key benefit is cost reduction. Companies don’t need to buy the same amount of solvent, because it can be recycled, and disposal fees are greatly reduced with less of the dirty solvent discarded. This can be true for any segment of industry that uses solvents, including laboratories, auto body shops, paint shops and paint contractors.

In the solvent recycling market, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

On the other hand, the global solvent recycling equipment market was valued about 943.97 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 1075.02 million USD in 2022. The industry concentration of solvent recycling equipment market is relatively low. Maratek Environmental, IST Pure, CBG Technologies and Quanzhou Tianlong are the key players of the equipment market, with the total sales revenue share of 10.36% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the dominator of solvent recycling service and equipment market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, North America occupied about 45.19% share in service market and 33.30% share in equipment market, while Europe occupied about 34.43% share in service market and 31.40% share in equipment market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solvent Recycling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solvent Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solvent Recycling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-site Solvent Recycling

Off-site Solvent Recycling

Segmentation by application:

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Veolia

Clean Planet Chemical

CycleSolv

Tradebe

Clean Harbors

Nippon Refine

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Yang Linhong

Maratek Environmental

IST Pure

CBG Technologies

Quanzhou Tianlong

