Solvent Recycling Market 2019 Worldwide Reports Covers Major Aspects Top Players Regions Growth

Solvent recycling is the process of taking used, dirty solvents and cleaning them until the solvent is returned to its pure form or to any acceptable specification. Used solvents are placed in a solvent recycler and “put through a process that fractionates and distills them from the chemicals that made them dirty — those introduced to create a reaction with the solvent.” Aside from the positive environmental impact from solvent recycling, a key benefit is cost reduction. Companies don’t need to buy the same amount of solvent, because it can be recycled, and disposal fees are greatly reduced with less of the dirty solvent discarded. This can be true for any segment of industry that uses solvents, including laboratories, auto body shops, paint shops and paint contractors.

In the solvent recycling market, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

Scope of the Global Solvent Recycling Market Report

This report focuses on the Solvent Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solvent recycling market has two types: "providing solvent recycling service" and "selling solvent recycling equipment".

On the other hand, the global solvent recycling equipment market was valued about 943.97 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 1075.02 million USD in 2022. The industry concentration of solvent recycling equipment market is relatively low. Maratek Environmental, IST Pure, CBG Technologies and Quanzhou Tianlong are the key players of the equipment market, with the total sales revenue share of 10.36% in 2016.

On the other hand, the global solvent recycling equipment market was valued about 943.97 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 1075.02 million USD in 2022. The industry concentration of solvent recycling equipment market is relatively low. Maratek Environmental, IST Pure, CBG Technologies and Quanzhou Tianlong are the key players of the equipment market, with the total sales revenue share of 10.36% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the dominator of solvent recycling service and equipment market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, North America occupied about 45.19% share in service market and 33.30% share in equipment market, while Europe occupied about 34.43% share in service market and 31.40% share in equipment market.

The worldwide market for Solvent Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Solvent Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers

Veolia

Clean Planet Chemical

CycleSolv

Tradebe

Clean Harbors

Nippon Refine

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Yang Linhong

Maratek Environmental

IST Pure

CBG Technologies

Quanzhou Tianlong

Global Solvent Recycling Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Solvent Recycling Market Segment by Type

On-site Solvent Recycling

Off-site Solvent Recycling

Global Solvent Recycling Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

