Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Gross Margin, Innovative, Competitive Landscape and Key Players – Asahi Kasei, Firestone, JSR, LANXESS, Michelin, Goodyear, LG Chem

Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst.

SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them.



Scope of the Report:

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of SSBR brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the SSBR field.

The worldwide market for Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asahi Kasei

Firestone

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Zeon

LG Chem

Eni

Sibur

Sumitomo

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Karbochem

Sinopec

CNPC



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Styrene Content <60%

Styrene Content >60%



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shoes

Tires

Electrically Insulating Materials

Others



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

