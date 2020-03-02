Soluble Fertilizer Market Growth, Forecast And Value Chain To 2024

Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.
Scope of the Report:
The manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America. Haifa Chemicals is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 326.2 K MT in 2016. The top manufacturers are Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, SQM, UralChem and ICL Fertilizers. The industry has a low concentration and the top ten manufacturers accounted for 26% share in 2016.
Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 27.37 % share in 2016. The manufacture shares of North America, China, Middle East and South America were 19.50%, 12.92%, 17.98% and 11.12%.
China has faster growth rate and the value reached 8.65% during 2011 and 2015.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America were 26.08%, 19.08%, 13.90% and 17.89%. Europe is the main import region.
The worldwide market for Soluble Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 15000 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Soluble Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Haifa Chemicals
Yara
Arab Potash Company
Omex
Everris
Bunge
SQM
UralChem
ICL Fertilizers
Sinclair
Grow More
EuroChem Group
Mosaicco
Nutrite
Aries Agro
LemagroNV
Dongbu Farm Hannong
Stanley
Hebei Monbang
CNAMPGC Holding
Hanfeng
Batian
Kingenta
Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical
Beijing Jinggeng Tianxia Agricultural Science and Technology
Strongwill group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
NPK Water-soluble
Humic Acid Water-soluble
Amino Acid Water-soluble
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Horticulture
Crop
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Soluble Fertilizer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Soluble Fertilizer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Soluble Fertilizer in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Soluble Fertilizer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Soluble Fertilizer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Soluble Fertilizer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Soluble Fertilizer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
