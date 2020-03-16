Solid State Drive Market: Demand for Enterprise SSDs to Rise at Higher Pace as Enterprises Look towards Performance Improvement

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are data storage devices that contain no moving parts/components and instead use an assembly of integrated circuits (ICs) to store data. Most SSDs use NAND-flash memory chips, which retain data without power. SSDs are used as alternatives to hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs are used in numerous products, including mobile devices, iPads, laptops, desktop PCs, and notebook PCs, and are faster than HDDs, providing zero latency and reduced application load and boot times.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of trends in the solid state drive market. It also comprises an extensive analysis of the industry dynamics: drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of vendor strategies for excellence in the business. The report segregates the market based on end user, interface, and capacity across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Countries analyzed in this report include Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, the U.S., EU7 (the U.K., Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Netherlands), CIS, Brazil, and GCC members. The market research study analyzes the solid state drive market on global, regional, and country levels.

The research report estimates the solid state drive market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn units) for the years 2012, 2013, and 2014, along with the market forecast for the period from 2015 to 2022. The market estimates have been evaluated keeping in mind different political, environmental, social, technological, economic, and legal (PESTEL) factors. The market share of the leading players for the global SSD market is estimated for the year 2014.

Brochure for Latest Advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2978

Competitive profiles of key players in the market elucidates on the following details—company overview, target market/customer, segmentation, business strategies, recent developments, and financial overview in the solid state drive market. Market participants profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, OCZ Storage Solutions, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC, Transcend Information Inc., and Lite-on Technology Corporation. The research also provides the competitive positioning matrix for the key players, which are appropriately assigned to the following quadrants-market leaders, emerging players, promising players, and niche players.

Get Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2978

The segments considered within the scope of the report are the following. (1) Based on end user: enterprise SSD and client SSD; (2) based on interface: SATA, SAS, and PCI-E; (3) based on capacity: 80 GB and below, 81 GB to 320 GB, 321 GB to 500 GB, 501 GB to 1 TB, and 1 TB and above. Of these different segments, currently, SATA SSD with capacity 80 GB and below is the most attractive configuration.

Enterprise PCI-E SSD is expected to be the fastest-growing SSD configuration. Globally, the solid state drive market growth is mainly driven by the high performance needs of various devices and benefits offered by SSDs over HDDs. The comparatively higher prices of SSDs as against HDDs is a challenge to the growth of the market, the impact of which is expected to abate in the coming years with falling prices.