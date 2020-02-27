Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Will Grow Phenomenally At 12.87% CAGR During 2017 to 2023

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is anticipated to touch USD 1,183.6 million by 2023, as per an insightful report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to expand at a 12.87% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) are fuel cells capable of generating power through electrochemical reactions. These devices use electrolytes made from zirconium or calcium to attain the necessary electrical efficiency. Its ability to function efficiently at low temperatures has led to investments from major industries.

This electrochemical conversion device gives its user an advantage by providing stable, efficient fuel flexibility at a low cost. The market is driven by the rapid industrialization taking place across the globe. Constant innovation and introduction of latest technology are playing a significant role in bolstering the pace of industrialization. Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) is one such device that aims at replacing the traditional models of energy generation and assist end-users in staying on track with the advancements.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Segmentation:

The global solid oxide fuel cell market can be segmented by type, mobility, application, and end-user.

By type, the market is segmented into planar and tubular.

Mobility-wise, the market includes stationery and portable.

Based on application, the market comprises power generation, CHP, and military.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into the data center, commercial & residential, retail, and auxiliary power units.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market for solid oxide fuel cell market covers North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America accounted for the largest market share (46.5%) in 2017. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the prognosis period. This can be credited to nations such as the U.S. and Canada’s massive investment in the industry. Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, a part of SOFC Canada, has committed itself holistically to produce next-generation SOFC technologies. The U.S. has a wide-scale usage of SOFCs in sectors requiring large-scale auxiliary power, electric utilities, and distributed generation.

APAC is closely following the lead of North America. SOFC implementation across sectors have gained momentum. South Korea and Japan are currently employing this system the most. Japan is leading the market and expects to be the fastest growing country during the review period due to its heavy deployment of CHP and supporting schemes such as ENE-FARM.

Players Covered:

Delphi (U.K.), Atrex Energy (U.S.), Redox Power Systems (U.S.), Ceres Power Holdings Plc. (U.K.), Ceramic Fuel Cell Ltd. (Australia), FuelCell Energy (U.S.), Protonex (U.S.), WATT Fuel Cell Corporation (U.S.), Elcogen (Estonia), Bloom Energy (U.S.), and Convion Fuel Cell Systems (Finland) are noteworthy players in the solid oxide fuel cell market. Infrastructural projects involving the construction of retail chains can provide opportunities to market players.

Industry News:

Countries such as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea are exhibiting an eagerness to adopt this technology for better industrial outputs. Japan has this plan to install 1.4 million residential co-generation fuel-cell systems by 2020.

In India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is funding a lot of research projects to curb carbon emissions and meet the growing demand for electricity.

