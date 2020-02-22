Solid Control Equipment Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2026 | Future Market Insights

Since the inception of drilling industry, drilling fluids and chemical compounds were largely used while drilling boreholes or other drilling activities to improve the efficiency and safety of a tool. The drilling fluid was also applied to push out waste cuttings from boreholes by providing hydrostatic pressure that would also stop formation fluid from entering into the bore well. Since drilling fluids serve many purposes, they began to be referred to as the “drilling blood “of drilling equipment. These fluids are an essential requirement during the drilling process. Sometimes it so happens that a large amount of solid waste or mud mixes with fluid and enters into the borehole. This hampers the performance of the drilling tool as well as the drilling process.

The new era of waste management is changing the drilling industry very rapidly by providing it with useful waste management equipment like the solid control equipment. During the drilling process, large volumes of solid or waste is produced. The first step towards waste management practices is getting rid of this solid or waste and stopping it from getting mixed with the drilling fluid. A solid control equipment works as a separator and optimizes drilling efficiency by separating the solids produced while drilling from the drilling fluid. There are various kinds of solid control equipment. They are often categorized based on their application area and capacity. The solid control equipment market is expected to witness significant growth between 2016 and 2026.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Given the growing concern about safety and environmental impact of drilling, it is most important to control the waste produced during the drilling process. Oil and gas wells are one of the major areas where a large amount of drilled solids are produced. As a matter of fact, it is impossible to drill oil and gas well without producing waste or drilled solid. The Solid control equipment is one the best solutions to this problem – it stops the solids or waste from getting mixed into the drilled material or drilling fluid. Furthermore, the rising need for improving the efficiency of drilling machines is supporting the demand for solid control equipment. The growing construction and infrastructure activity in developing countries is also enhancing the demand for solid control equipment. Apart from this, growing drilling activity for ground water in cities to fulfill the requirement for water as well as the strict rules and regulation set by governments regarding waste treatment is also creating opportunities for the solid control equipment market. Increasing exploring activity for shale gas, methane and coal beds provides major opportunities for the growth of solid control equipment market in regions like North America.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

The Global Solid Control Equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, drilling end-use industry & region

On the basis of product type, Global Solid Control Equipment market can be segmented into –

Shale shaker

Mud cleaner

Mud agitator

centrifuge

Desander

Desilter

Others

On the basis of drilling end use industry, the Global Solid Control Equipment market can be segmented into –

Oil & gas industry Offshore Onshore

Construction and infrastructure

Energy

Mining

Groundwater

Others

Solid Control Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Given its strict regulation policy regarding environmental protection from hazardous solid materials, North America is one of the largest markets for solid control. Furthermore, the rising drilling activity in the region is also expected to support the demand for solid control equipment. After North America, Europe is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging markets for solid control equipment. Increase in drilling activity along fuelled by the growing constructional industries in countries like India and China is supporting the growth of solid control equipment market.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Solid Control Equipment market identified across the value chain include GN Solid Control,Secure Energy Services Inc, Chengdu West Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd.,Rasson Energy India Private Ltd (Reipl), Baker Hughes , Halliburton, Derrick Equipment Company, Kemtron Technologies Inc, and Schlumberger Limited.

