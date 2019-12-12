Solder Resist Ink Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Solder Resist Ink Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Solder resist ink is a lacquer-like layer of polymer that provides a permanent protective coating for the copper traces of a printed circuit board (PCB) and prevents solder from bridging between conductors, thereby preventing short circuits.

The leading manufactures mainly are TAIYO, OTC, Jiangsu Kuangshun, Shenzhen Rongda, HUNTSMAN, etc. TAIYO is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 55% in 2018.

Global Solder Resist Ink market size will increase to 850.9 Million US$ by 2025, from 548.3 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder Resist Ink.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Solder Resist Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TAIYO

OTC

Jiangsu Kuangshun

Shenzhen Rongda

HUNTSMAN

TAMURA

Coants Electronic

Hitach Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photoimageable Solder Resist Ink

Thermal Curable Solder Resist Ink

UV Curable Solder Resist Ink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computers

Communications

Consumer Electronics

IC Packaging

Other

