Solar Tracker Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018 to 2025 | Key Players – Array Technologies Inc., Arctech Solar, NEXTracker Inc., Convert Italia SpA, Soltec, Mahindra Susten, SunPower Corporation

Global Solar Tracker Market, by product (Single Axis and Dual Axis), by technology [Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) and Concentrated solar power (CSP)] by application (Utility and Non-Utility) and by region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) size and forecast 2015-2025. The Study includes global solar tracker market size till 2025 along with company summaries which include company overview, product offering, and recent developments and financial overview.

“Solar trackers are systems that help positioning of solar panels at an angle absolute to the sun. A solar tracker is commonly used to position a solar panel which is perpendicular to the sun’s ray at the same time, and place as telescopes so that they can determine the direction of sun in a correct manner. A single axis solar tracker system is a method wherein the solar panel tracks the sunlight from east to west along a single pivot point to rotate.”

Solar Tracker Market: Key Players are Array Technologies Inc., Arctech Solar, NEXTracker Inc., Convert Italia SpA, Soltec, Mahindra Susten, SunPower Corporation, Game Change Solar and First Solar.

The Global Solar Tracker Market size is expected to reach to 39GW capacity by the end of 2025. Increasing awareness about sustainable & renewable sources of energy coupled with numerous government initiatives and demand & supply gap, a worldwide power shift to solar energy is underway driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the Solar Tracker industry, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the frozen bakery market. The report will benefit:

White Paper on “Solar Tracking Applications Shinning Bright”

Solar trackers adjust the direction of the solar panels according to the movement of the sun. This paper discusses the standard process of how solar tracking applications operates along with an in-depth understanding about the two major types of solar tracking application i.e. single axis and dual axis along with tracking systems, tracking components and tracking control algorithm.

Blogs on "A Brief on the Evolution of the Frozen Bakery Product":

Bakery products are typically, breads, pizza crust, cookies, cakes, pastries, rolls and so on. These products comprise of an essential part of the diet of people especially in the western countries. An enhanced version of the bakery products is the Solar Tracker.

Case Study on “Expanding The Service Life And Equalizing The Pressure Of The Solar Tracking [email protected]

This case study highlights details regarding single and dual axis solar tracking systems and also reasons as to why we fail address the key errors of temperature fluctuations related to solar trackers. This case study also focuses on some crucial cases faced by Dunkermotoren, a German subsidiary of the American group Ametek in the division of Advanced Motion Solutions as they experimented several venting options to eradicate potential seal failure due to pressure differentials.

Browse the full case study on:

