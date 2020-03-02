Solar Street Lighting Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends To 2024

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Scope of the Report:

South was the largest revenue market with a market share of 32.46% in 2012 and 34.42% in 2017 with an increase of 1.96%. Northeast and west ranked the second market with the market share of 22.36% in 2016. Also, the South market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies has led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Asia, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, with the revenue market share of 7.35%, 3.43%, and 2.63% in 2016.

The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

The worldwide market for Solar Street Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solar Street Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips

Leadsun

Solar Street Lights USA

SEPCO

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

SOKOYO

King-sun

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standalone

Grid Connected

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal Infrastructure

Residential

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Street Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Street Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Street Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solar Street Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar Street Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solar Street Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Street Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

