Solar Rooftop: Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Players – Trina Solar, SMA Solar Technology AG, Canadian Solar, ABB, SunPower Corp.

Solar Rooftop Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Solar Rooftop industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Solar Rooftop market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Solar Rooftop market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Solar Rooftop players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Solar Rooftop Market Players:

Trina Solar (China)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

SolarWorld AG (Germany)

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (China)

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited. (China)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)

Jinko Solar (China)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

Delta Energy Systems (Germany)

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India)

By Product:

On-Grid Type

Off- Grid Type

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Major regions are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Solar Rooftop market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Solar Rooftop market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Solar Rooftop market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

