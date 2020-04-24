Solar Pump Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Segmentation, Emerging Types, products, Applications, Global Trends, Drivers and Outlook to 2023

Summary
Global Solar Pump Market: Product Segment Analysis
-Surface Solar Pumps
Surface Diaphragm Pumps
Surface Centrifugal Pumps
-Submersible Solar Pumps
Submersible Diaphragm Pumps
Submersible Centrifugal Pumps
Global Solar Pump Market: Application Segment Analysis
Ground Water Applications
Irrigation Applications
Surface Pumping Applications
Pool & Recreation Applications
Oil & Gas Applications
Other applications
Global Solar Pump Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
Lorentz Technology
Sun Edison
Dankoff Solar Pumps
Mono
Tata Power Solar
PM Pumpmakers GmbH
Greenmax Technololgy
Sun Pumps
Grundfos
Franklin Electric
SHURFLO
SunRay Engineering
TXAM Pumps
ROTOSOL
Bison Solar
Polysolar
Shenzhen Sacred
Bodisun New Energy
Megawatt New Energy
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Solar Pump Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Solar Pump Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Solar Pump Market Forecast through 2023
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
