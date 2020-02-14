Solar Powered UAV Market Size, Share Analysis Report Forecast for 2019-2023 by Top Industry Key Players

Global Solar Powered UAV Market by Application (Defense and Commercial), Type (Fixed-Wing and Other Types), Component (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation & Control System, and Payload), and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Solar Powered UAV Market Scenario

Solar powered unmanned aerial vehicles, also termed as solar powered UAVs or solar powered drones, are airborne vehicles that utilize solar energy for propulsion. These vehicles are piloted by operators using remote control or autonomously by onboard computers. Typically developed for defense requirements, UAVs are rapidly expanding their reach to commercial, industrial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications. Currently, only a handful of countries are developing solar powered UAVs and a limited number of end-users are procuring it. However, aspects such as beneficial features of these UAVs coupled with their capability to cater to a wide range of applications are expected to generate tremendous demand in the next couple of years.

Over the past few years, the UAV industry has been tremendously influenced by copious changes in technology. Few companies are using this technology to develop UAVs with enhanced range and endurance for surveillance and related purposes, while others are focusing on utilizing them to beam internet connectivity across the world. In either case, there is a huge scope for the solar powered UAV market in the near future. Moreover, the end-users are exploring new and different possibilities, right from using them for delivering goods to monitoring glaciers in the polar regions, tackling the refugee crisis, and so on.

Solar Powered UAV Market Segments:

For the study, the solar powered UAV market is segmented into application, type, component, and region.

In terms of application, defense segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.53% in 2016, with a market value of USD 365.3 million, which is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, fixed-wing segment accounted for the largest market share of 80.15% in 2016, with a market value of USD 475.8 million, which is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period.

In terms of component, propulsion system segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.18% in 2016, with a market value of USD 238.5 million, which is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.21%.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the following regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.90% in 2016, with a market value of USD 207.2 million and is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.

The region also leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of deployments of UAVs in vulnerable regions. The U.S. generates very high demand for UAVs used for surveillance purposes. Though Canada made some considerable investments in the development of UAVs, the market is primarily dominated by the U.S. The U.S. is also the largest manufacturer of unmanned systems, globally.

The necessity for continual and superior ISR capability by the armed forces has stimulated the U.S. to invest substantially in UAVs and related technologies. Moreover, companies in this region are focusing on developing High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) for enhancing connectivity.

Key Players in Solar Powered UAV Market:

Few key active players of solar powered UAV market are AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Airbus SE (France), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Silent Falcon UAS Technologies (U.S.), Sunbirds (France), Sunlight Photonics Inc. (U.S.), and Thales Group (France).

