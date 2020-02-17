“Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Update 2018 — Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030”, is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global solar PV market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast market size, average cost, installed capacity and generation globally, and in twelve key wind power markets — China, India, Japan,Republic of Korea, Australia, US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, Turkey and Spain.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope:

– Solar PV market study at global level and at key country level, covering countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, Turkey, and Spain.

— Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country’s solar PV market, and the global market’s influence on the environment and economy

— Historic (2006–2017) and forecast data (2018–2030) for cumulative and annual installed solar PV capacity

— Market share of the solar PV module manufacturers in 2017

— Market size data at key country and global level.

Key Players:

· Jinko Solar Holding

· Trina Solar

· Canadian Solar

· JA Solar Holdings

· Hanwha Q Cells

· GCL System Integration Technology

· Lerri Solar Technology

· First Solar

· Risen Energy

· Suntech

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 14

2.1 Global Installed Solar PV Capacity Reached 400 GW in 2017 14

2.2 China Continued to Lead Global Solar PV Market in 2017 15

2.3 Asia-Pacific Remained the Largest Solar PV Market in 2017 17

2.4 Global PV Market Size Set to Reach $78bn by 2030 18

2.5 Jinko Solar Holding Continues as the Largest Solar Module Supplier in the World 19

3 Introduction 20

3.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Overview 20

3.2 Types of Solar Modules 21

3.3 Nature of Solar Installations 22

3.4 Solar PV, Value Chain 23

3.5 GlobalData Report Guidance 24

4 Solar PV Market, Global 25

4.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Overview 25

4.2 Key Findings 26

4.3 Solar PV Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 28

4.4 Solar PV Market, Global, Generation, 2010–2030. 32

4.5 Solar PV Market, Global, Market Forces Analysis 34

4.6 Solar PV Market, Global, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 44

4.7 Solar PV Market, Global, Influences on Economy, 2017 47

4.8 Solar PV Market, Global, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 50

5 Solar PV Market, China 52

5.1 Solar PV Market, China, Overview 52

5.2 Key Findings 54

5.3 Evolution of solar PV market in China 55

5.4 Solar PV Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 58

5.5 Solar PV Market, China, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 64

5.6 Solar PV Market, China, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 65

5.7 Solar PV Market, China, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 67

5.8 Solar PV Market, China, Key Drivers 68

5.9 Solar PV Market, China, Restraints 70

5.10 Analyst Insight 71

6 Solar PV Market, India 72

6.1 Solar PV Market, India, Overview 72

6.2 Key Findings 74

6.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in India 76

6.4 Solar PV Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 78

6.5 Solar PV Market, India, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 83

6.6 Solar PV Market, India, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 84

6.7 Solar PV Market, India, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 85

6.8 Solar PV Market, India, Key Drivers 87

6.9 Solar PV Market, India, Restraints 89

6.10 Analyst Insight 90

7 Solar PV Market, Japan 91

7.1 Solar PV Market, Japan, Overview 91

7.2 Key Findings 92

7.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Japan 93

7.4 Solar PV Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 95

7.5 Solar PV Market, Japan, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 101

7.6 Solar PV Market, Japan, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 102

7.7 Solar PV Market, Japan, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 104

7.8 Solar PV Market, Japan, Key Drivers 105

7.9 Solar PV Market, Japan, Restraints 107

7.10 Analyst Insight 108

8 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea 109

8.1 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Overview 109

8.2 Key Findings 110

8.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Republic of Korea 112

8.4 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 113

8.5 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 117

8.6 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 119

8.7 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Key Drivers 120

8.8 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Restraints 123

8.9 Analyst Insight 123

9 Solar PV Market, Australia 124

9.1 Solar PV Market, Australia, Overview 124

9.2 Key Findings 125

9.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Australia 125

9.4 Solar PV Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 127

9.5 Solar PV Market, Australia, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 132

9.6 Solar PV Market, Australia, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 133

9.7 Solar PV Market, Australia, Key Drivers 134

9.8 Solar PV Market, Australia, Restraints 135

9.9 Analyst Insight 136

10 Solar PV Market, US 137

10.1 Solar PV Market, US, Overview 137

10.2 Key Findings 138

10.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in US 139

10.4 Solar PV Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 142

10.5 Solar PV Market, US, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 148

10.6 Solar PV Market, US, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 148

10.7 Solar PV Market, US, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 150

10.8 Solar PV Market, US, Key Drivers 151

10.9 Solar PV Market, US, Restraints 155

10.10 Analyst Insight 156

11 Solar PV Market, Canada 157

11.1 Solar PV Market, Canada, Overview 157

11.2 Key Findings 158

11.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Canada 159

11.4 Solar PV Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 161

11.5 Solar PV Market, Canada, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 163

11.6 Solar PV Market, Canada, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 164

11.7 Solar PV Market, Canada, Key Drivers 167

11.8 Solar PV Market, Canada, Restraints 168

11.9 Analyst Insight 168

12 Solar PV Market, Mexico 169

12.1 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Overview 169

12.2 Key Findings 170

12.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Mexico 171

12.4 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 173

12.5 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 178

12.6 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 179

12.7 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Key Drivers 182

12.8 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Restraints 183

12.9 Analyst Insight 183

13 Solar PV Market, Germany 184

13.1 Solar PV Market, Germany, Overview 184

13.2 Key Findings 185

13.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in Germany 187

13.4 Solar PV Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 189

13.5 Solar PV Market, Germany, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 193

13.6 Solar PV Market, Germany, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 194

13.7 Solar PV Market, Germany, Key Drivers 195

13.8 Solar PV Market, Germany, Restraints 197

13.9 Analyst Insight 197

14 Solar PV Market, UK 199

14.1 Solar PV Market, UK, Overview 199

14.2 Key Findings 200

14.3 Evolution of solar PV market in UK 201

14.4 Solar PV Market, UK, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 204

14.5 Solar PV Market, UK, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 210

14.6 Solar PV Market, UK, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 211

14.7 Solar PV Market, UK, Module manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 214

14.8 Solar PV Market, UK, Key Drivers 215

14.9 Solar PV Market, UK, Restraints 216

14.10 Analyst Insight 216

15 Solar PV Market, Turkey 218

15.1 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Overview 218

15.2 Key Findings 219

15.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Turkey 220

15.4 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 222

15.5 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 225

15.6 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 226

15.7 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Module manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 227

15.8 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Key Drivers 228

15.9 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Restraints 230

15.10 Analyst Insight 230

16 Solar PV Market, Spain 231

16.1 Solar PV Market, Spain, Overview 231

16.2 Key Findings 233

16.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Spain 234

16.4 Solar PV Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 235

16.5 Solar PV Market, Spain, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 240

16.6 Solar PV Market, Spain, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 240

16.7 Solar PV Market, Spain, Key Drivers 242

16.8 Solar PV Market, Spain, Restraints 243

16.9 Analyst Insight 243

17 Appendix 244

