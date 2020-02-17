“Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Update 2018 — Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030”, is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market.
The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global solar PV market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast market size, average cost, installed capacity and generation globally, and in twelve key wind power markets — China, India, Japan,Republic of Korea, Australia, US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, Turkey and Spain.
The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope:
– Solar PV market study at global level and at key country level, covering countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, Turkey, and Spain.
— Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country’s solar PV market, and the global market’s influence on the environment and economy
— Historic (2006–2017) and forecast data (2018–2030) for cumulative and annual installed solar PV capacity
— Market share of the solar PV module manufacturers in 2017
— Market size data at key country and global level.
Key Players:
· Jinko Solar Holding
· Trina Solar
· Canadian Solar
· JA Solar Holdings
· Hanwha Q Cells
· GCL System Integration Technology
· Lerri Solar Technology
· First Solar
· Risen Energy
· Suntech
Key Points from TOC:
2 Executive Summary 14
2.1 Global Installed Solar PV Capacity Reached 400 GW in 2017 14
2.2 China Continued to Lead Global Solar PV Market in 2017 15
2.3 Asia-Pacific Remained the Largest Solar PV Market in 2017 17
2.4 Global PV Market Size Set to Reach $78bn by 2030 18
2.5 Jinko Solar Holding Continues as the Largest Solar Module Supplier in the World 19
3 Introduction 20
3.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Overview 20
3.2 Types of Solar Modules 21
3.3 Nature of Solar Installations 22
3.4 Solar PV, Value Chain 23
3.5 GlobalData Report Guidance 24
4 Solar PV Market, Global 25
4.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Overview 25
4.2 Key Findings 26
4.3 Solar PV Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 28
4.4 Solar PV Market, Global, Generation, 2010–2030. 32
4.5 Solar PV Market, Global, Market Forces Analysis 34
4.6 Solar PV Market, Global, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 44
4.7 Solar PV Market, Global, Influences on Economy, 2017 47
4.8 Solar PV Market, Global, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 50
5 Solar PV Market, China 52
5.1 Solar PV Market, China, Overview 52
5.2 Key Findings 54
5.3 Evolution of solar PV market in China 55
5.4 Solar PV Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 58
5.5 Solar PV Market, China, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 64
5.6 Solar PV Market, China, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 65
5.7 Solar PV Market, China, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 67
5.8 Solar PV Market, China, Key Drivers 68
5.9 Solar PV Market, China, Restraints 70
5.10 Analyst Insight 71
6 Solar PV Market, India 72
6.1 Solar PV Market, India, Overview 72
6.2 Key Findings 74
6.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in India 76
6.4 Solar PV Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 78
6.5 Solar PV Market, India, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 83
6.6 Solar PV Market, India, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 84
6.7 Solar PV Market, India, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 85
6.8 Solar PV Market, India, Key Drivers 87
6.9 Solar PV Market, India, Restraints 89
6.10 Analyst Insight 90
7 Solar PV Market, Japan 91
7.1 Solar PV Market, Japan, Overview 91
7.2 Key Findings 92
7.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Japan 93
7.4 Solar PV Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 95
7.5 Solar PV Market, Japan, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 101
7.6 Solar PV Market, Japan, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 102
7.7 Solar PV Market, Japan, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 104
7.8 Solar PV Market, Japan, Key Drivers 105
7.9 Solar PV Market, Japan, Restraints 107
7.10 Analyst Insight 108
8 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea 109
8.1 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Overview 109
8.2 Key Findings 110
8.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Republic of Korea 112
8.4 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 113
8.5 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 117
8.6 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 119
8.7 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Key Drivers 120
8.8 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea, Restraints 123
8.9 Analyst Insight 123
9 Solar PV Market, Australia 124
9.1 Solar PV Market, Australia, Overview 124
9.2 Key Findings 125
9.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Australia 125
9.4 Solar PV Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 127
9.5 Solar PV Market, Australia, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 132
9.6 Solar PV Market, Australia, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 133
9.7 Solar PV Market, Australia, Key Drivers 134
9.8 Solar PV Market, Australia, Restraints 135
9.9 Analyst Insight 136
10 Solar PV Market, US 137
10.1 Solar PV Market, US, Overview 137
10.2 Key Findings 138
10.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in US 139
10.4 Solar PV Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 142
10.5 Solar PV Market, US, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 148
10.6 Solar PV Market, US, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 148
10.7 Solar PV Market, US, Module Manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 150
10.8 Solar PV Market, US, Key Drivers 151
10.9 Solar PV Market, US, Restraints 155
10.10 Analyst Insight 156
11 Solar PV Market, Canada 157
11.1 Solar PV Market, Canada, Overview 157
11.2 Key Findings 158
11.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Canada 159
11.4 Solar PV Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 161
11.5 Solar PV Market, Canada, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 163
11.6 Solar PV Market, Canada, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 164
11.7 Solar PV Market, Canada, Key Drivers 167
11.8 Solar PV Market, Canada, Restraints 168
11.9 Analyst Insight 168
12 Solar PV Market, Mexico 169
12.1 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Overview 169
12.2 Key Findings 170
12.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Mexico 171
12.4 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 173
12.5 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 178
12.6 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 179
12.7 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Key Drivers 182
12.8 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Restraints 183
12.9 Analyst Insight 183
13 Solar PV Market, Germany 184
13.1 Solar PV Market, Germany, Overview 184
13.2 Key Findings 185
13.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in Germany 187
13.4 Solar PV Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 189
13.5 Solar PV Market, Germany, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 193
13.6 Solar PV Market, Germany, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 194
13.7 Solar PV Market, Germany, Key Drivers 195
13.8 Solar PV Market, Germany, Restraints 197
13.9 Analyst Insight 197
14 Solar PV Market, UK 199
14.1 Solar PV Market, UK, Overview 199
14.2 Key Findings 200
14.3 Evolution of solar PV market in UK 201
14.4 Solar PV Market, UK, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 204
14.5 Solar PV Market, UK, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 210
14.6 Solar PV Market, UK, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 211
14.7 Solar PV Market, UK, Module manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 214
14.8 Solar PV Market, UK, Key Drivers 215
14.9 Solar PV Market, UK, Restraints 216
14.10 Analyst Insight 216
15 Solar PV Market, Turkey 218
15.1 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Overview 218
15.2 Key Findings 219
15.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Turkey 220
15.4 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 222
15.5 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 225
15.6 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 226
15.7 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Module manufacturers’ Market Share, 2017 227
15.8 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Key Drivers 228
15.9 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Restraints 230
15.10 Analyst Insight 230
16 Solar PV Market, Spain 231
16.1 Solar PV Market, Spain, Overview 231
16.2 Key Findings 233
16.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Spain 234
16.4 Solar PV Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010–2030 235
16.5 Solar PV Market, Spain, Electricity Generation, 2010–2030 240
16.6 Solar PV Market, Spain, Average Cost and Market Size, 2010–2030 240
16.7 Solar PV Market, Spain, Key Drivers 242
16.8 Solar PV Market, Spain, Restraints 243
16.9 Analyst Insight 243
17 Appendix 244
