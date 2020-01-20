“Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in Italy, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 — Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in Italy.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Italy (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and Solar Photovoltaic (PV)) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Italy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Key Players:

· Tozzi Holding S.r.l.

· Silver Ridge Power, LLC

· RTR Capital srl

· Mitsubishi Corporation

· Etrion Corporation

Scope:

The report analyses global renewable power market, global solar photovoltaic (PV) market, Italy power market, Italy renewable power market and Italy solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes —

— A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

— An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006–2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018–2030.

— Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydro power (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

— Detailed overview of the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major solar photovoltaic (PV)power countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.

— Power market scenario in Italy and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

— An overview on Italy renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006–2030), generation trends(2006–2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

— Detailed overview of Italy solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.

— Deal analysis of Italy solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

— Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and solar photovoltaic (PV) in particular.

— Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 7

3 Introduction 11

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 16

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Overview 16

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 17

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2006–2030 17

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Global, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2017 and 2030 19

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Global, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018–2030 20

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Global, Comparison by Cumulative Installed Capacity of Technology, 2017–2030 21

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 23

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Power Generation by Source Type, 2006–2030 23

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Global, Power Generation, Source Comparison Based on Power Generation, 2017–2030 25

4.4 Renewable Power Market, Global, LCOE Comparison of Power Generating Sources 27

5 Solar PV Market, Global, 2006–2030 30

6 Power Market, Italy, 2006–2030 52

7 Renewable Power Market, Italy, 2006–2030 63

7.1 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Overview 63

7.2 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 63

7.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2006–2030 63

7.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2017 and 2030 66

7.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018–2030 67

7.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2017–2030 69

7.3 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Power Generation, 2006–2030 70

7.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Power Generation by Source Type, 2006–2030 70

7.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2017–2030 73

8 Solar PV Market, Italy 75

9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Italy 86

10 Solar PV Market, Italy, Company Profiles 95

11 Appendix 107

