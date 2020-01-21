Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in Chile, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018-Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374354
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global solar photovoltaic (PV) market, Chile power market, Chile renewable power market and Chile solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –
– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
– An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018-2030.
– Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydro power (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
– Detailed overview of the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major solar photovoltaic (PV)power countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.
– Power market scenario in Chile and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.
– An overview on Chile renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.
– Detailed overview of Chile solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.
– Deal analysis of Chile solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).
– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and solar photovoltaic (PV) in particular.
– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Key Companies Mentioned:
SunEdison, Inc.
Etrion Corporation
Enel Green Power S.p.A.
