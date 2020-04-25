Solar Module Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Solar Module Industry. This report provides analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Solar Module market reports analyses by top leading business companies, type, application, different segments, regions and countries.

The Solar Module market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Module.

Solar Module market competition by top manufacturers:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

Delsolar (NSP)

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

HT-SAAE

Based on Product Type:

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Based on end users/applications:

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

