Solar Micro Inverter Market Forecast 2019-2024 with Key Players SunPower Corporation, Solantro, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, Chilicon Power

The Solar Micro Inverter Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. The need for renewable and clean energy source is growing due to pollution caused by fossil fuel burning for energy generation. Solar energy is most thought of energy source, the growth in the solar energy harvesting setup has boomed the Solar Micro inverter market. The global economies are coming forward for the initiative of reducing greenhouse gases by focusing on utilizing renewable energy sources. So global economies are focusing on using solar power as alternative source of power. This is helping many economies cut the cost on expensive fossil fuel import. Government initiative will also play an important role; soft loans, financial assistance, subsidy, etc. are some points that will trigger the growth.
The high investment by the leading industries in R&D of Solar Micro inverter for development of new products to sustain growth is certainly significant for the growth. The key in this industry are SunPower Corporation, Solantro, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, Chilicon Power, KACO New Energy, Sparq Systems, Array Power, Alencon Systems, i-Energy, Petra Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies.
Connectivity Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of connectivity of Solar Micro inverter the market is segmented into On-grid and standalone. Standalone systems make the use of batteries for storage of solar power and also provide power to the particular establishment where used. The Solar Micro inverter market share from standalone is forecasted to grow as many new setups are been established in different parts of the globe. On-gird system collects the power from solar panel converting into AC power it supplies to the household use. On-grid solar micro inverter market is also seeing growth due to government initiatives like subsidies, tax benefits, soft loans, etc.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of application the Solar Micro inverter market is divided into residential, commercial and utility. The attitude of people is changing towards the environment in a positive way, so people are turning towards solar rooftops for power generation as there part towards environment. The share of residential application in Solar Micro inverter market is also growing due to different government initiatives. Commercial application Solar Micro inverter market share is growing due to reasons like more energy output, module level monitoring, cost cutting in energy purchase and improvement in safety measures. Now-a-days the markets demand for continuous power supply and the reduced system cost are driving elements for the growth of Solar Micro inverter in utility sector.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
Different initiatives also rules and regulations towards environment conservation by governments all over the globe is the reason for growth of market. US government has come up with investment tax credit, net metering and rebate for increasing the use of renewable technologies is a plus point towards Solar Micro inverter market growth. In Europe and UK the Solar Micro inverter market is predicted to grow in residential and commercial areas due to use of rooftop solar systems. Government of China is looking forward for renewable energy especially solar energy for fulfilling the demand of growing power need. Most percentage of Latin American Solar Micro inverter market is accounted to Chile. Due to reasons like; low interest rates, good government policies and ample solar resources are resulting to the growth double fold in this country.
Competitive Insights
The Solar Micro inverter market is segmented as follows-
By Connectivity:
On-grid
Standalone
By Applications:
Residential
Commercial
Utility
Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA