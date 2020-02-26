Solar Micro Inverter Market Forecast 2019-2024 with Key Players SunPower Corporation, Solantro, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, Chilicon Power

The Solar Micro Inverter Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. The need for renewable and clean energy source is growing due to pollution caused by fossil fuel burning for energy generation. Solar energy is most thought of energy source, the growth in the solar energy harvesting setup has boomed the Solar Micro inverter market. The global economies are coming forward for the initiative of reducing greenhouse gases by focusing on utilizing renewable energy sources. So global economies are focusing on using solar power as alternative source of power. This is helping many economies cut the cost on expensive fossil fuel import. Government initiative will also play an important role; soft loans, financial assistance, subsidy, etc. are some points that will trigger the growth.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/EnP/QBI-CMR-EnP-54633

The high investment by the leading industries in R&D of Solar Micro inverter for development of new products to sustain growth is certainly significant for the growth. The key in this industry are SunPower Corporation, Solantro, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, Chilicon Power, KACO New Energy, Sparq Systems, Array Power, Alencon Systems, i-Energy, Petra Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies.

Connectivity Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of connectivity of Solar Micro inverter the market is segmented into On-grid and standalone. Standalone systems make the use of batteries for storage of solar power and also provide power to the particular establishment where used. The Solar Micro inverter market share from standalone is forecasted to grow as many new setups are been established in different parts of the globe. On-gird system collects the power from solar panel converting into AC power it supplies to the household use. On-grid solar micro inverter market is also seeing growth due to government initiatives like subsidies, tax benefits, soft loans, etc.



Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application the Solar Micro inverter market is divided into residential, commercial and utility. The attitude of people is changing towards the environment in a positive way, so people are turning towards solar rooftops for power generation as there part towards environment. The share of residential application in Solar Micro inverter market is also growing due to different government initiatives. Commercial application Solar Micro inverter market share is growing due to reasons like more energy output, module level monitoring, cost cutting in energy purchase and improvement in safety measures. Now-a-days the markets demand for continuous power supply and the reduced system cost are driving elements for the growth of Solar Micro inverter in utility sector.

Make an enquiry before buying this [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/EnP/QBI-CMR-EnP-54633

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Different initiatives also rules and regulations towards environment conservation by governments all over the globe is the reason for growth of market. US government has come up with investment tax credit, net metering and rebate for increasing the use of renewable technologies is a plus point towards Solar Micro inverter market growth. In Europe and UK the Solar Micro inverter market is predicted to grow in residential and commercial areas due to use of rooftop solar systems. Government of China is looking forward for renewable energy especially solar energy for fulfilling the demand of growing power need. Most percentage of Latin American Solar Micro inverter market is accounted to Chile. Due to reasons like; low interest rates, good government policies and ample solar resources are resulting to the growth double fold in this country.

Competitive Insights

Purchase Direct [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/EnP/QBI-CMR-EnP-54633/

The Solar Micro inverter market is segmented as follows-

By Connectivity:

On-grid

Standalone

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA