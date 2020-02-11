Solar Carport Market 2023 | Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future – Solaire, SunEdison, Envision Solar, Schletter, Phoenix Solar, Kokko Shisetsu Kogyo, SolarCity, Orion Solar, SunPower, SunWize Technologies

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Solar Carport including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Solar Carport investments from 2018 till 2023.

Scope Of the Report: Solar Carport market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Solar Carport Market competitors. The overall analysis Advanced Solar Carport covers an overview of the industry policies, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain. This report focuses on the Solar Carport in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solar Carport in letters a sort of carport with solar panel mounted on the top. Solar carport is another form of solar system. Unlike the other PV systems, the solar carport systems also provide the users shades for parking their cars by raising the installing height of the solar panels. Furthermore, solar carports can be reliable power resources for the surrounding lights and buildings.

However, the accumulative installation of Solar Carport is still low in some regions, such as Japan and Europe. For another hand, with the increasing application of electric car, it is expected the installation of Solar Carport will have huge increase in many parts of the global.

For the manufacturers, USA suppliers of Solar Carport still have absolutely market share. Solaire, SunEdison and Envision Solar are still the leaders in Solar Carport industry. USA manufacturers take up about 60% of the global installation. Europe manufacturers, such as Schletter and Phoenix Solar have increased installation capacity. For Chinese suppliers of Solar Carport, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Solar Carport will increase in the next few years. For example, SAIC MOTOR developed about 50MW Solar Carport in Nanjing and Shanghai 2013, and the company also developed a 10.213MW Solar Carport in 2014, which showed a promising prospect.

The Solar Carport Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: Solaire, SunEdison, Envision Solar, Schletter, Phoenix Solar, Kokko Shisetsu Kogyo, SolarCity, Orion Solar, SunPower, SunWize Technologies, Martifer Solar, Green Choice Solar, Cenergy Power, Upsolar, Paladin Solar, SankyoAlumi, Solarcentury, GE Industry, ORIX, Anyo, Hangzhou Huading, Mibet Energy, Versol Solar, Hanerngy

Types: 1-row vehicle arrangement carport, 2-row single slope vehicle arrangement, 2-row dual slope vehicle arrangement

Applications: Commecial, Non-profit, Other

Geographical Regions of Solar Carport Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America. Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Solar Carport Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

