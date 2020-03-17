Solar Backsheet Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions To 2023

The global solar backsheet market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing solar PV installation and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies. As per European Commission, it is estimated that USD 28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources by the government between 2020 and 2050. This would lead to increase in the installation on solar power parks across Europe. This, driving the market for solar backsheet in the coming years.

Solar backsheet is an important component to generate solar energy. It is the last layer at the bottom of the solar photovoltaic panel which is typically made up of polymer or a combination of polymers. It is designed to protect the inner components of the module, specifically the photovoltaic cells and electrical components and act as an electric insulator. With the increasing focus on renewable energy sources across the globe, the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) is increasing continuously which is in turn driving the market for solar backsheet worldwide.

Key Players

The key players of global solar backsheet market are Honeywell (US), Agfa (Belgium), Dupont (US), Jolywood (China), Isovoltaic (Austria), 3M (US), Dunmore Corporation (US), Hangzhou Sunhome Solar Backsheet Co.,Ltd. (China), Krempel (Germany), and Flexcon (US), among others.

Segmental Overview

By Type

Fluoropolymer

Non-fluoropolymer

By Installation

Roof Mounted

Ground Mounted

Floating Power Plant

By Application

Utility

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Military

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global solar backsheet market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for solar backsheet by the utilities. The solar backsheet market would be mainly driven by the favorable government initiatives to increase the investment in renewable energy to reduce carbon emission.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Primary Research

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Market Size Estimation

3.4. Forecast Model

3.5. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing Solar Pv Installation

4.1.2. Increasing Share Of Renewable Energy Sources In The Power Generation Mix

4.1.3. Government Support To Enable Adoption Of Renewable Technologies

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. High Installation Cost Of Solar Pv Power

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Technology Advancement

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5. Intensity Of Rivalry

Continue….

