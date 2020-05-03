Sol Gel Products Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2028

Sol Gel Products Market – Insights

Sol gel chemistry provides a flexible approach for the preparation of highly advanced materials, including ceramics, glass, and organic- inorganic hybrids using colloidal solutions (sol) as raw material. Sol gel technique enables production of various configurations without powder intermediates or adoption of costly processing technologies, like vacuum methods.

Sol Gel Products Market – Notable Highlights

Some of the leading players operating in sol gel products market are Nanovations Pty Ltd., FEW Chemicals GmbH, 3M Company, SCHOTT AG, and CHEMAT TECHNOLOGY INC.

In June 2018, a leading player in sol gel products market, FEW Chemicals, and IMWS Fraunhofer Institute Halle designed a sol gel chemistry-based hybrid nanocoating material to offer an effective anti-fingerprint (AFP) effect.

Sol Gel Products Witnessing Colossal Adoption in Biomedical Industry

The growing demand for biomaterials has pushed sol gel procedure in the biomedical science field with the sol gel technology. The sol gel technology is witnessing high adoption for making laser materials, biomedical sensors, and for controlled release drug delivery. The huge potential of sol gel technology-sourced biosensors in detecting gases, acidity, humidity, toxic materials, and biologically active agents is propelling its adoption in industry. The adoption of sol gel technique for creating implants can be attributed to its ability to enhance the biocompatibility, mechanical strength of scallfolds, while making the implants corrosion proof. Furthermore, the rise in chronic diseases and revolutionary technological advancements for drug delivery has the potential to pave way for growth of sol gel products market.

Commercial Application of Sol Gel Technology in Coatings to Drive Growth in Sol Gel Products Market

Sol gel technology is highly versatile with wide applications in producing some of the lightest materials in the world to creating some of the toughest ceramics. Sol gel technology is witnessing significant adoption for the creation of thin films or coatings. The coatings based on sol gel is both decorative and protective in nature and can be applied to a wide range of materials, such as metal and glass. The sol gel technique enables low temperature processing of ceramics and glasses in the desirable shapes. The ability of sol gel technology to produce compositions that cannot be formed using conventional methods is accelerating the adoption of sol gel products. Also, the growing adoption of sol gel coatings in optical devices, such as active coatings and optical sensors, is driving sales of sol gel products.

Aerospace Industry Remains Lucrative for Sol Gel Products Market Players

Sol gel products are witnessing huge traction from the aerospace industry due to their constantly expanding applications. Sol gel technology is widely used in forming thin-film coating on different alloy surfaces. The wide adoption of sol gel coating can be attributed to its ability to replace the highly toxic chromium conversion coatings on Al alloys. Furthermore, the surface treatments based on sol gel process enhances the corrosion resistance as it forms an oxide layer on the surface of alloys. Additionally, the advancing technology in the aerospace sector is driving the demand for sol gel coatings, ranging from self-cleaning to ultraviolet energy- and corrosion-resistant coatings. The proliferating growth in demand for sol gel technology from aerospace industry is creating sustained growth opportunities in sol gel products market.

Sol Gel Technique Adoption in Fabrication of Fuel Cells Creating Growth Opportunities

The continuing development in the sol gel chemistry has paved way for the application of sol gel method in manufacturing high-temperature fuel cells. The sol gel method is gaining wide acceptance in inorganic-organic hybrid membranes for the development of low-temperature fuel cells.

Sol Gel Products Market – Segmentation

By Application

Automotive Glass

Mobile device screens

Marine

Solar Panels

Healthcare

Construction

Metallic Coatings

Others

