Soil Compaction Machines Market: Heavy Soil Compaction Machines is Likely to Witness Significant Demand

Developments in road infrastructure and increasing demand for paved roads continue to influence sales of soil compaction machines. Highways and roads being a key facet of infrastructure sector in an economy, their construction becomes an imperative aspect. This factor is likely to remain instrumental in driving the demand for construction equipment such as soil compaction machines. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for soil compaction machines is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. Albeit a steady growth rate, demand for soil compaction machines is expected to translate into sales volume of more than 370,000 units by end of the assessment period, envisages Fact.MR.

The soil compaction machines market report delivers vital insights on the supply and demand scenario and product innovations in the soil compaction machines marketplace worldwide. Performance of the soil compaction machines market report is backed by a thorough analysis of the historical data, current market trends and key business strategies adopted by manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market.

The soil compaction machines market is likely to be impacted with a number of aspects circling the rental trend. OEMs and distributors of soil compaction machines have been inclined toward renting soil compaction machines owing to high initial costs. Mid-level contractors have been facing challenges apropos to raising funds for new soil compaction machines along with managing maintenance costs. This has translated into a significant growth in the soil compaction machines rental trend, consequently influencing its market.

Manufactures of soil compaction machines have been focused on development of their soil compaction machines. Shift from static to vibratory soil compaction machines has been witnessed across the globe, says the report. In addition, soil compaction machines manufacturers are also introducing machines featuring higher fuel efficiency and low maintenance. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on introducing based on specific application requirements. For instance, Wirtgen Group has introduced HD 12 VV soil compaction machines that are suited for small road construction and landscaping sites.

Intelligent Compaction (IC) technology in soil compaction machines has assisted construction operators to achieve uniform compaction. However, the IC technology lacks delivery of maximum compaction efficiency where advanced vibratory drums and improved accelerometer measures ground response to energy for compaction force. To address these technological innovations, the soil compaction machines industry has made significant investments in R&D and Innovation. For instance, Caterpillar has developed a new Machine Drive Power (MDP) technology which delivers compaction with greater reliability.

Soil Compaction Machines Industry Investing in R&D to Meet End-User Demand for Efficient Densification

In the segmentation section of the soil compaction machines market report, market taxonomy of the soil compaction machines market is discussed. The soil compaction machines market is carefully categorized multiple segments and sub-segments.

Manufacturers Rely on Predictive Analytics to Mitigate Concerns Related to Repair & Maintenance Costs and Frequent Downtime

End-users in the soil compaction machines market continued to show a marked preference for renting vis-à-vis owning. This is primarily attributed to significant cost savings that renting offers over full ownership. Although the prevalent status-quo is advantageous for end-users, it poses challenges in terms of higher overhead costs for manufacturers. To address this challenge, manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market are investing in predictive analytics technology, including Big Data and IoT which enables manufacturers to gain information on maintenance time, prior to failure. In addition, growing emphasis on reducing the lead times is also driving adoption of innovative technology among soil compaction machines manufacturers.

The sales of soil compaction machines are likely to remain concentrated in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, particularly in China and India. Increasing number of road infrastructure projects, including Super Highway project in China and Highway Super System project in India, are likely to influence demand for soil compaction machines. The demand for soil compaction machines across European countries is also projected to increase at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, says the report.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section, the soil compaction machines market report profiles the key players in the soil compaction machines market. The section offers vital insights including product offerings, business strategies and market size of individual companies. Few of the market players profiled in the soil compaction machines market report include Caterpillar, Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, John Deere, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

