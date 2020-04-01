Software Quality Assurance Market Permits the end use Industries to Provide better Service to the Customers|2018–2026

Software quality assurance involves methods of monitoring software engineering processes and approaches to ensure quality. The methods used in SQA are many and varied, and may require conform to one or more standards, such as ISO 9000. Software quality assurance comprises the entire software development procedure, including software design, definition, source code control, coding, code reviews, software configuration management, release management, testing, and product integration. Moreover, software quality assurance permits the end use industries to provide better service to the customers and rationalize various workflows. The IT and telecommunication is heavy on investments and it needs to safeguard the required software quality assurance that helps to section the users, guarantee continuity of service, offer relevant services and manage crucial aspects such as billing for revenue generation.

The primary function of software quality assurance is to improve the quality of the software. It also helps to eliminate errors and improve the process of creating software. Once implemented, software quality assurance works on identifying the weaknesses present in the process and correcting them in order to improve the process. Such advantages associated with the product are expected to drive the SQA market during the forecast period. However, non-technical users can find it hard to write or modify programs by themselves. This is likely to be a key restraint of the software quality assurance market.

The global software quality assurance market can be segmented based on standard, type, application, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on standard, the global software quality assurance market can be classified into CMMI, six sigma, and ISO 900. On the basis of type of software quality assurance, the market can be categorized into functional testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, security testing, regression testing, ERP testing, selenium testing, and test automation. In terms of application, the market can be divided into process definition, auditing, implementation, and training. The auditing segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprise size, the global software quality assurance market can be classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the market can be segmented into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunications, e-commerce, and energy & utilities. The banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as implementation of software quality assurance helps to detect and clear out any possible susceptibility and provides a long-term solution to financial companies. In addition, software quality assurance provides thorough understanding of the BFSI sector and proficiency to not only deal with the present risks, but also plan a comprehensive quality assurance strategies.

Based on geography, the global software quality assurance market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The software quality assurance market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancements and high focus on technological development in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for software quality assurance during the forecast period as its maintenance procedures are continuously improving to produce products that meet specific requirements. Business in this region are gradually investing in software testing and quality assurance, so that the clients are provided the essential experience.

Key players operating in t​_he global software quality assurance market are focused on providing solutions as per requirements, such as, implementation of different technologies and upgrade and expansion of existing systems. Companies compete on parameters such as product price and product quality. The global software quality assurance market is characterized by presence of several key players, including A1QA, CoreValue, Cognizant, Digital Dream Forge, Lighthouse Technologies, Performance Lab, QA Consultants, and Sparta Systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

