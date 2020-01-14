Software Publishers Market – Technological Advancements are Likely to Expand Growth

To “publish” means to produce and distribute the information in printed form. Likewise, software publishers are involved into production as well as distribution of information, through other means such as information distribution over internet, CD-ROMs and sale of computers preloaded with software. Companies in software publishing could be involved in designing, developing and publishing software or only in publishing. They may additionally help with the documentation, installation and support services like language translation developing sales channel and other technical services.

The software publishers market is concentrated with four firms controlling a majority of industry share. The firms are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, and Microsoft Corporation. There are very few products in the software publishing market, from these major players competing among each other to attain competitive edge. Furthermore, various licensing schemes and government regulations have tend to lead customers towards brands. Thus, customers are likely to reach out to the top players first.

The revenue of the software publishing industry comes primarily from the sale of new software and software license updates. The industry is marked by a high degree of alliances. Due to low entry barriers, large number of startups enter the industry looking for capturing the niche markets.

As a result, large firms such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, as their prominent strategy, look after acquiring the small service providers resulting in strong market share, increased product offerings and customer base, high profit margins, thus reducing the price competition.

The software publishers market is in the beginning of its growth potential and the industry is expected to grow during the forecast years and the growth would primarily be driven by mobile and cloud platforms, corporate profits and increasing investment in information technology infrastructure. Technological advancements are expected to unlock new business opportunities for this market making it inevitable for the small businesses to use the services, in order to survive in the competitive market.

Some of the major players in the Software Publishers Market are AppDynamics, Ariba, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HPE, IBM, Mentor Graphics, Micro Focus International Plc., Microsoft Corporation, Mojang AB, Oracle Corp, SAP SE, Siemens and Symantec.