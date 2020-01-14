 Press Release
IT

Software Localization Tools Market Increasing demand with leading player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

January 14, 2020
7 Min Read

The Research Report "Software Localization Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026"

Software localization is a process of adapting an internationalized software for a specific region or language. This is a labor-intensive process and requires a significant amount of time of software development teams. Software localization is translation and adaptation of a software or a web product including the software and all related documents. It is a multi-level process that involves a variety of specialists from different fields. Translation is the critical process in software localization. Translation involves project management, software engineering, testing, and desktop publishing. Software localization tools are used to manage the localization procedure effectively and avoid the repetitive task. These tools usually have translation memories. Some localization tools support a range of translation memories for certain target languages.

Increase in the focus of enterprises on worldwide expansion is a driving factor for the software localization tools market. Enterprises in different regions are focusing on expanding their presence across the globe. Software localization tools help enterprises in expanding their presence. Moreover, software localization tools allow organizations to interact with their consumers in different geographies. Due to these factors, demand for software localization tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. Software localization involves translation into the target language and adaptation of the user interface. Companies that localize software need to ensure that they overcome cultural barriers of their product and reach the maximum target audience. Software localization consumes a significant amount of time, as it is a labor-intensive process. This factor restraints the market. Providers of software localization tools are focusing on offering cloud-based solutions.

The global software localization tools market can be categorized based on component, enterprise size, platform, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software, and services. The software segment has been sub-divided into standalone and suit. The standalone sub-segment has been further divided into computer-assisted translation (CAT), translation management system (TMS), quality assurance tools, bug-tracking tools, and others (such as machine translation tools). A computer-assisted translation (CAT) tool is a software solution that helps organizations streamline the process of creating language assets such as translation memory and translation glossaries as well as the translation process. This creates an optimized environment for translation. In addition, CAT tools integrate dictionaries and the translation memory into a localization workflow. Due to these factors, the demand for CAT tools is expected to increase during the forecast period. The services segment has been sub-classified into professional services and managed services. Professional services include consulting, auditing, and support. In terms of enterprise size, the global software localization tools market can be divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on platform, the market can be segregated into windows, iOS, android, and others. Based on industry, the global software localization tools market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT & telecommunication, education, government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy & utilities, retail, and others.

Geographically, the global software localization tools market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to adoption of software localization tools by enterprises in the region to interact with their consumers across the globe. The market in Europe is gaining a substantial traction due to focus of organizations in the region to streamline and shorten the process of localization. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in industrialization and increase in the focus of organizations in the region on expanding their business in the market in North America and Europe.

Vendors in the software localization tools market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Key players in the market offer services such as localization auditing, localization methods, and localization planning & strategy. Major vendors operating in the global software localization tools market include Net-Translators Ltd., Venga Global, Rex Partners Oy, Transifex US Inc., Smartling, Inc., Localize Corporation, Wordfast LLC, Babylon, Tomedes Ltd, Interpreters and Translators, Inc., Alconost Inc. CSOFT International, Ltd., Alchemy Software Development Ltd., Code Whale Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Nikon Corporation (Nikon Precision Inc.), Izumi Network Group, Lingobit Technologies, and Locstars Co.

