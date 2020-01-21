Software for Autonomous Cars Market 2019-2025, by Alphabet, Delphi Automotive, Intel, NVIDIA, QNX Software Systems, Tesla, Apple, Cisco, Cohda Wireless, Covisint, DeepMap, Nauto

The software for autonomous car is the software that makes the car autonomous.
During 2017, the level 3 autonomous cars segment accounted for the major shares of the software market for autonomous cars. Benefits such as the automatic management of acceleration, steering, and deceleration in automobiles will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, the level 3 autonomous cars can also monitor the driving environment which also adds to the segment’s growth prospects in this global market.
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the software market for autonomous cars throughout the forecast period. The presence of major software players and the increased government support for autonomous cars will drive the growth of the market in this region. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of the software market for autonomous cars in the Americas.
In 2018, the global Software for Autonomous Cars market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Software for Autonomous Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software for Autonomous Cars development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Delphi Automotive
Intel
NVIDIA
QNX Software Systems
Tesla
Apple
Autotalks
Cisco
Cohda Wireless
Covisint
DeepMap
Nauto
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proprietary Software
Open-Source Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Level 5 Autonomous Cars
Level 4 Autonomous Cars
Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
