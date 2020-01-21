Software for Autonomous Cars Market 2019-2025, by Alphabet, Delphi Automotive, Intel, NVIDIA, QNX Software Systems, Tesla, Apple, Cisco, Cohda Wireless, Covisint, DeepMap, Nauto

The software for autonomous car is the software that makes the car autonomous.

During 2017, the level 3 autonomous cars segment accounted for the major shares of the software market for autonomous cars. Benefits such as the automatic management of acceleration, steering, and deceleration in automobiles will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, the level 3 autonomous cars can also monitor the driving environment which also adds to the segment’s growth prospects in this global market.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the software market for autonomous cars throughout the forecast period. The presence of major software players and the increased government support for autonomous cars will drive the growth of the market in this region. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of the software market for autonomous cars in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Software for Autonomous Cars market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software for Autonomous Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software for Autonomous Cars development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Delphi Automotive

Intel

NVIDIA

QNX Software Systems

Tesla

Apple

Autotalks

Cisco

Cohda Wireless

Covisint

DeepMap

Nauto

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proprietary Software

Open-Source Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Level 5 Autonomous Cars

Level 4 Autonomous Cars

Level 3 Autonomous Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

