Software Defined Security Market Outlook 2024, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Software Defined Security (SDSec) is an approach to compliance and protection that abstracts and decouples controls away from physical elements. Conventional physical data center security architectures are complex and rigid. It has relied on static machine & network identities and devices which are difficult to change and challenging to work with. In contrast, software defined network security is simple to work with. Software defined security is a sister technology of software defined networking. SDSec allows businesses to automate and deploy intrusion detection, network segmentation and other network security controls with software.

Furthermore, SDSec works on the logical policies for providing protection. With SDSec, mitigation of risks can be applied close to source of attack. Organizations can alleviate their network from diverting traffic to a central location and allow for dynamic removal and insertion of security points when and where needed. Virtualization of network security applications reduces or eliminates need to deploy and buy specialized vendor appliances. Virtually configuring connection points will replace the traditional vendor specific and resource intensive method of using static pre-configured policies.

Growing market of cloud based infrastructure is expected to drive the software defined security market. Rising concerns among enterprises for security of virtualized infrastructure and growing demand for managing unstructured data are also expected to drive the SDSec market. This approach helps organizations to automate and deploy their network security management. Also, features of SDSec such as working by integration with other technologies such as identity & access management, data loss prevention and other software-defined networking technologies is also expected to favorably drive the software defined security market.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19538

However, many companies avoid using software defined security due to lack of industry regulations which is expected to restrain the growth of software defined security market. Also, lack of technical expertise is also restraining the growth of SDSec market. Software defined security is still in its introductory phase and many companies do not know about its usage and benefits which is expected to create opportunity for the growth of SDSec market.