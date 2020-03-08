Software Defined Perimeter Market Leading Key Players: Certes Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Vidder Inc.

This report provides an analysis of the global software defined perimeter market for the period 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the software defined perimeter market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global software defined perimeter market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as rising need for security mechanisms to protect enterprise data from advanced threats across the world. In addition, growing adoption of software defined perimeter especially in mature markets such as Europe and North America to provide better security solutions is expected to fuel the demand for software defined perimeter in coming years.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the software defined perimeter market. The software defined perimeter market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. The report also includes market attractive analysis for various segments to determine their growth and contribution during the forecast period.

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market: Market Segmentation

Software defined perimeter market is segmented by application, component, end-use and deployment. Based on applications global software defined perimeter market is categorized into security and authentication. By component, global software defined perimeter market is categorized into software and services. Among these components, services segment is further segmented into consulting, system integration and operation & maintenance. Based on end-use, global software defined perimeter market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, government, education and others. Among these, BFSI, defense, government and IT & telecom are the key applications supplementing the growth of software defined perimeter market. On the basis of deployment, software defined perimeter market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Among these deployment types, cloud-based deployment is further cross-segmented into public, private and hybrid.

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the software defined perimeter market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Rising demand for software defined perimeter and growing emphasis on providing better security solutions, forcing companies to develop advanced software defined perimeter to continue the profitability of the market. Certes Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cryptzone North America Inc., Dell EMC, Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Trusted Passage, Velo Deployment Networks, Vidder, Inc., are the few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.