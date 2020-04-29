Software Defined Networking Orchestration Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation, server virtualization, automation of networks and simplification of network infrastructure, are the major factors driving the growth of SDN orchestration market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for simplified SDN architecture, which is easy to manage with a lesser number of managed devices, is also contributing to the growth of SDN orchestration market across the globe. The demand for equipment and services that manage and coordinate SDN is growing rapidly. Complexities in the network topology is also contributing to the growth of the SDN orchestration market across the globe.

Major end-users in the SDN orchestration market include cloud service providers, telecom service providers, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, government and IT-enabled service providers. Enterprises, irrespective of their size, are increasingly adopting SDN orchestration, wherein the market from small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to show the highest growth in the coming years. The can be attributed to the digital transformations that have been taking place in SMEs to automate different business processes to improve their operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sdn-orchestration-market/report-sample

The SDN orchestration market in APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years. Some of the factors including increased number of data centers, and increased adoption of such solutions by enterprises to enhance agility and operational efficiency of their network infrastructures, are likely to back this growth in the region.

SDN orchestration market in China, Japan, and Korea is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the continued R&D investments by various companies, to develop innovative SDN technologies and rapid expansion of telecom operations in these countries.

Opportunities

The innovative service offerings from telecom operators, enhancing role of value-added resellers (VARS), integrators, and infrastructure vendors in the implementation of SDN orchestration, and the increasing development and deployment of analytics applications create opportunities for the SDN orchestration market.

Some of the key players operating in the SDN orchestration market include Cisco Systems, Nokia, Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Netcracker, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), CENX, Inc., Virtela Technology Services Incorporated, QualiSystems, Anuta Networks, and Zymr, with Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nokia in the lead.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook