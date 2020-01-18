Software Defined Infrastructure Market : Key To Drive Bussiness Intelligence Towards 2025

SDI market is an emerging market in ICT sector. Increasing adoption of mobile, cloud, big data analytics are some of the factors supporting the SDI market growth. SDI is a combination of software-defined compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined networking. The aim of this technology is to reduce cost, increase the business agility, and improve management efficiency by delivering IT services on demand. SDI is the evolution of the data centre, integrating cloud, and computing technologies to build and manage the resources. This will enable the companies to become service oriented and more efficient.

The increasing demand for IT solutions from the business, incessantly rising demand for cloud, and mobility-based services are driving the market. The global SDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period 2016–2022.

The SDI market is analysed based on four segments, namely solutions, services, verticals, and regions.

The SDI market is analysed by three major solutions – Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Compute and Software Defined Networking. The SDC solution is expected to contribute more than 40% of the market share followed by SDS for SDI growth.

The SDI market is analysed by three types of service – Consulting service, Integration service and Implementation & Maintenance service. The consulting service is expected to play a key role in SDI service market followed by Integration service.

Further, this market is analysed by major verticals, namely BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities & Energy, etc. Globally, BFSI and Retail are set to be major verticals and are contributing more than 40% of the market share for SDI growth in 2016.

This study covers and analyses “SDI Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

