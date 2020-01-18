MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Software Defined Everything (SDx) Market Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend 2019”

Software defined everything (SDE) is a system which is controlled by advanced hardware and software components that are assembled in a physical and virtual space. Currently, organizations are adopting SDE technology in order to address the increasing need for agility, virtualization, and security. It also has the capability to reduce operational expenditure and provide flexible allocation of resources. The flexibility of this system enables developers to potentially configure their own stack of virtual components personalized to their individual requirements and conditions, which can undermine efficiency gains. Beyond enhanced productivity and cost savings, software-defined everything can create a base for building agility into the way businesses provide IT services.

The term software-defined everything is inclusive of number of computing technologies. These incorporate software-defined storage, software-defined networking, and software-defined data centers. Software-defined networking is one of the most crucial building blocks of software-defined everything systems. SDN technology can manage networks at a higher dynamic scale with more agility and flexibility.

The global software defined everything market is witnessing substantial growth due to factors such as growing requirement for minimizing IT spending in line with changing business environments and increase in adoption of cloud services among enterprises. Apart from this, growing adoption of software defined technologies including SDS, SDI, SDN, and SDDC in information technology enabled services (ITES) and telecom industries is also expected to boost the growth of this market. Growing awareness about software defined everything technologies among organizations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of this market around the globe. However, higher cost associated with the implementation of this technology, and security and privacy concerns are the major factors which are expected to hinder the growth of the software defined everything market across the world. Furthermore, lack of availability of experts of SDE technology is also limiting the growth of this market.

Upgrading IT infrastructure and migration from traditional data centers to cloud-based services are the major factors expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the software defined everything market in the coming years.

The global software defined everything market can be bifurcated on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market can be categorized into software defined storage (SDS), software defined networking (SDN), and software defined data center (SDDC). Among these types, software-defined networking is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of this market in the near future. Furthermore, based on application, the software defined everything market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, government, healthcare, transportation, and others (education, media and energy and utilities).

By geography, the global software defined everything market can be categorized into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Software defined everything in North America is predicted to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Continuous developments in the field of technology and strong presence of established vendors in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada in the region have led to the growth of the software defined everything market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is largely due to the growing adoption of SDx among enterprises, as it provides a lean business model to reduce costs by mechanizing process control and replacing outdated hardware with software.

Major players operating in the global software defined everything market include Dell, Inc., VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Juniper Network, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, and HCL Technologies Limited.

