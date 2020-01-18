Software Defined Everything (Sde/Sdx) Market 2019–2025 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Software Defined Everything (SDE) has become a buzzword in the IT world moving towards a software defined future. It can be understood as a movement towards providing more authority to software systems to control different types of multi-piece hardware systems. In such an environment, an intelligent software could control, manage and automate the entire data center infrastructure. Such a virtualized infrastructure can be delivered as a service and provide organizations with flexibility, scalability, added speed, and savings on capital and operational expenditure. The umbrella term incorporates a number of software defined technologies such as Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Storage (SDS), and Software Defined Data Center (SDDC).

The term was coined by IBM to describe its vision of software defined future. What started as Application, Integration and Middleware group got evolved to Software Defined Environments Group inside the IBM Software group. With changing business requirements and an enormous amount of data being generated, more and more budgets are being allocated to IT in an organization. Factors being considered to switch to SDE are improvements in network stability, time to market and reduction in provisioning time. Areas, where its need is being mentioned, are cloud, Internet of Things and big data.

Apart from a matured server virtualization market, it is still early to guess how SDE as a whole would evolve and get adopted in the IT world. Most of the organizations are switching to hybrid environments and considering adoption of such costly technology is being questioned. Security is another concern for organizations due to its nature of the operation in a virtual environment.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Virtualization

3.3.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI)

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Definition

4.3 Three Stages of Evolution of SDE

4.4 SDE Ecosystem

4.5 Segmentation

4.6 Porter’s 5 Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Segmentation of SDE

5.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

5.2.1 SDN Advantages and Disadvantages

5.2.2 SDN Architecture

5.3 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC)

5.3.1 SDDC Advantages and Disadvantages

5.3.2 SDDC Architecture

5.4 Software Defined Storage (SDS)

5.4.1 SDS Advantages and Disadvantages

5.4.2 SDS Architecture

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Adoption of IoT

5.5.1.2 Hardware free systems

5.5.1.3 Increasing infrastructure flexibility

5.5.1.4 Increasing performance and capacity

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Slow adoption of SDE

5.5.2.2 Security concerns

5.5.2.3 Managing traditional networks

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Growth of cloud computing technology

5.5.3.2 Customization as per requirements

5.5.3.3 Software as a core strategy

5.6 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.7 Key Stakeholders

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Analysis

6.3 Software Defined Storage (SDS)

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Analysis

6.4 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC)

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Analysis

7 SDN: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Infrastructure: Switches and Routers

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.3 Cloud Virtualization

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.4 Applications

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Analysis

Continued……

